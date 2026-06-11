Collective Efforts Of Centre, States To Play Pivotal Role In Realising Viksit Bharat Vision: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Centre and states were working together to accelerate the country's growth momentum to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister said,“Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India's development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and states will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The theme of this year's NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting is 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', focusing on the well-being and development of every Indian, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background, according to an official statement.

The meeting is deliberating on the approach to realise this vision and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country, the statement said.

The Governing Council Meeting is being attended by chief ministers, Lt Governors of union territories and union ministers as ex-officio members. The discussions are focused on the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars of foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all.

Measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting.

The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.

A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach towards equitable and sustainable growth.

The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also take up for discussion the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025.

Recommendations were made during the conference on five key themes, which include -- Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation; Schooling: Building Blocks; Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce; Higher Education: Knowledge Economy; and Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms.