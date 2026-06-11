Ismail Darbar Reveals 'Tadap Tadap' Wasn't Initially Made For Salman Khan's 'HDDCS' Recalls Emotional KK Memory

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) One of the most iconic heartbreak songs in Hindi cinema, 'Tadap Tadap Ke' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', was originally not composed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

Music composer Ismail Darbar revealed that the chartbuster was initially being recorded as a scratch track for another major project before eventually making its way into Bhansali's blockbuster.

The composer also reflected on the struggles that preceded his breakthrough and how the song eventually found its way to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He said, "Yeh uss waqt ki baat kar raha hoon jab mujhe 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' nahi mili thi. Ye kisi aur badi film ke liye mai scratch kar raha tha." (I am talking about a time before I got 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. I was recording the scratch version for another big film.)

He jokingly added, "Kyu ki Tadap Tadap ki zindagi banni thi na bhai. Kuch arse ke baad Sanjay Bhansali ne bulaya. 6 mahine footage khaya. Uske baad jab usko ye gaana sunaya, tab usne mujhse kaha tha, 'Aaj Ismail, maine meri film kaha interval karna hain, kaha end karna hain. Aaj maine apni film complete ki.'"

(My life itself was full of struggles. After some time, Sanjay Bhansali called me. We spent nearly six months working on the project. When I finally played him this song, he told me, 'Today, Ismail, I know where my film should have its interval and where it should end. Today, I feel my film is complete.')

During the upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol', contestant Manraj Veer's performance prompted Ismail Darbar to revisit the memorable journey behind the chartbuster and his first meeting with late singer KK.

Recalling the moment, Ismail said, "Jab first time mai ye gaana kar raha tha na, tab mai peheli bar mila tha KK se. Aur maine usko gaana sunaya. Bandra mai Purple Haze Studio hain, waha par iss gaane ka maine scratch kiya tha. Aur jab KK ko gaana sunaya, uski honesty thi. Usne sabse pehla word kya bola hoga? Batao, maan jaunga. Kya bola hoga usne gaana sunke?"

(When I was working on this song for the first time, I was meeting KK for the very first time as well. I played him the scratch version at Purple Haze Studio in Bandra. He was very honest. Can you guess what the first thing he said after hearing the song was?)

Judge Vishal Dadlani immediately responded, "Usne bola hoga, 'Mai kaise gaaunga ye? Ye mera style heen nahi hain.'" (He must have said, 'How am I supposed to sing this? This isn't my style at all.')

Impressed by the accurate guess, Ismail replied, "Kya baat hai! Aise hi nahi Vishal Dadlani yaha tak pahuncha hai, maan gaya boss." (No wonder Vishal Dadlani has reached where he is today. I am impressed, boss!)

He then revealed KK's exact reaction and said, "Usne pehela word ye bola, 'Ismail bhai, peheli baat to yeh, meri style ka gaana nahi hain, toh yeh gaana to mai gaa nahi sakta hu.'" (The first thing he told me was, 'Ismail bhai, first of all, this is not my kind of song, so I don't think I can sing it.')

Ismail said he was convinced that KK's voice was perfect for the composition and persuaded him to trust the process.

"Maine kaha, 'Yaar KK, tera kaam hain sirf gaana gaana. Teri jo aawaz hain na, uski length mujhe pata hain. Low note tera lagta hain, middle note bhi tera accha lagta hain aur high range ka note bhi barabar tu lagata hain. Mujhe sirf uski zarurat hain. Aur kaise tujhe gawana hain, vo mera kaam hain. Vo tera kaam nahi hain. Mai tujhe gawa dunga.'"

(I told him, 'KK, your job is simply to sing. I know your vocal range. Your low notes are beautiful, your middle range sounds excellent and you hit the high notes perfectly. That's all I need. How to make you sing the song is my responsibility, not yours. I will make it work)

According to the composer, KK eventually agreed, though not without hesitation.

"To phir usne haas ke bola, 'Dekho, phir baad mai bhadak mat jana mere upar. Maine pehele hi bol diya, mai nahi gaa sakta.'" (Then he laughed and said, 'Just don't get upset with me later. I am alerting you in advance, I can't sing this)

Sharing an emotional memory from the recording session, Ismail revealed that the song's impact was immediate.

"Jab usko gaana yaad karwaya aur jab usne gaya, to yakeen mano, sabse pehele KK ki wife roi hain uss gaane ke upar." (When he finally learnt the song and recorded it, believe me, the very first person who cried after hearing it was KK's wife)

For the uninitiated, 'Tadap Tadap Ke' was mainly picturised on Salman Khan as Sameer, with Aishwarya Rai as Nandini's glimpses in between.