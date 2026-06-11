403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Middle East And North Africa Emerges As One Of The World's Largest Clean Energy Pipelines As Global Clean Industry Financing Doubles In Pace
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Middle East and North Africa MENA is emerging as one of the world's most important growth regions for clean industry financing, with 84 announced projects representing $642 billion in potential investment across clean fuels, fertilisers, steel, and aluminum. The MENA region's grown comes as clean industry plants globally are securing finance at the fastest pace on record, with, 19 projects worth $43 billion reaching final investment decision in the past six months alone, double the pace of a year earlier.
The scale of the MENA region's opportunity is highlighted in a new report from Mission Possible Partnership, Clean Industry Rising: the foundation of resilient value chains, supported by the Industrial Transition Accelerator and published alongside the latest Global Project Tracker. The report underscores how clean industrial production is moving towards a significant acceleration in the shift to decarbonised industrial production across some of the world's most energy-intensive sectors, including aviation and shipping fuels, fertilisers, steel and aluminium. This shift arrives at a critical moment, when energy shocks, commodity market volatility and trade fragmentation are reinforcing the need for more resilient industrial systems. Faustine Delasalle, CEO of Mission Possible Partnership and Executive Director of the Industrial Transition Accelerator, said: “Clean industry is rising because the world has changed. In an increasingly fragmented and unstable environment, fossil-fuel dependence has shown time and again to mean exposure to price shocks, supply disruption, and economic crises, while continuing to fuel the climate crisis and its own compounding impacts. Countries that build cleaner industrial systems can gain greater control over the essentials of their economies: energy, food, materials, and industrial goods that underpin every dimension of people's lives.” A clean energy pipeline spanning the MENA region: Across the region, countries are playing distinct roles in advancing the clean industry pipeline.
Launched in December 2023 at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit by the UAE COP28 Presidency, UN Climate Change, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the ITA brings together global leaders from across industry, energy, financial institutions, and governments to overcome challenges and unlock investment at scale to speed up the use of decarbonisation solutions across the following sectors: aluminium, aviation, cement, chemicals, shipping and steel. Drawing on Mission Possible Partnership's extensive industry networks and deep expertise, the ITA works on the ground to unlock project finance and elevates learnings on the global stage.
The ITA is led by Co-Chairs H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Simon Stiell, and Michael R. Bloomberg, supported by the wider ITA Leadership Council.
The scale of the MENA region's opportunity is highlighted in a new report from Mission Possible Partnership, Clean Industry Rising: the foundation of resilient value chains, supported by the Industrial Transition Accelerator and published alongside the latest Global Project Tracker. The report underscores how clean industrial production is moving towards a significant acceleration in the shift to decarbonised industrial production across some of the world's most energy-intensive sectors, including aviation and shipping fuels, fertilisers, steel and aluminium. This shift arrives at a critical moment, when energy shocks, commodity market volatility and trade fragmentation are reinforcing the need for more resilient industrial systems. Faustine Delasalle, CEO of Mission Possible Partnership and Executive Director of the Industrial Transition Accelerator, said: “Clean industry is rising because the world has changed. In an increasingly fragmented and unstable environment, fossil-fuel dependence has shown time and again to mean exposure to price shocks, supply disruption, and economic crises, while continuing to fuel the climate crisis and its own compounding impacts. Countries that build cleaner industrial systems can gain greater control over the essentials of their economies: energy, food, materials, and industrial goods that underpin every dimension of people's lives.” A clean energy pipeline spanning the MENA region: Across the region, countries are playing distinct roles in advancing the clean industry pipeline.
-
Egypt is the region's largest market by project count, ranking tenth globally, with 25 projects and $108.5 billion in potential investment spread across the Suez Canal corridor, the Gulf of Suez coast and Damietta.
Oman has moved furthest toward delivery: 19 projects represent a $271 billion pipeline, and a green ammonia facility at Duqm has already reached final investment decision.
In Saudi Arabia, the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, led by NEOM, Air Products and ACWA Power, is the region's most visible milestone: a 1.2 million-tonne-per-year clean ammonia development that has drawn international capital and technology into the Kingdom.
The UAE's projects in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi targeting sustainable aviation fuel production sit at the doorstep of two of the world's most connected aviation hubs.
Launched in December 2023 at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit by the UAE COP28 Presidency, UN Climate Change, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the ITA brings together global leaders from across industry, energy, financial institutions, and governments to overcome challenges and unlock investment at scale to speed up the use of decarbonisation solutions across the following sectors: aluminium, aviation, cement, chemicals, shipping and steel. Drawing on Mission Possible Partnership's extensive industry networks and deep expertise, the ITA works on the ground to unlock project finance and elevates learnings on the global stage.
The ITA is led by Co-Chairs H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Simon Stiell, and Michael R. Bloomberg, supported by the wider ITA Leadership Council.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment