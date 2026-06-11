Gardening Tips: Get A Basketful Of Chillies From One Pot With THIS Simple Trick

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want to grow green chillies at home in a pot? How do you pick the best seeds? What kind of soil and pot should you use for the plant? And what's the one simple trick to get a bumper crop of chillies?Always start with good quality seeds for a healthy plant. You can buy green chilli seeds from a nursery or even use seeds from dried red chillies you have at home. Sow the seeds in a small container filled with soil and keep it slightly moist. In about 5-7 days, you'll see tiny saplings sprouting up.For the green chilli plant's roots to spread well, use a pot that is at least 12 inches deep. Don't just use regular soil. Instead, prepare this special mix: 50% garden soil, 30% vermicompost or well-rotted cow dung manure, and 20% sand or cocopeat. Mix everything well. This mixture keeps the soil light, airy, and full of nutrients, helping the plant grow faster.When the saplings are 4-5 inches tall, it's time to transplant them into the bigger pot. Be careful not to damage the roots. Plant only 1-2 saplings in one pot so they get enough space and nutrition. The green chilli plant needs at least 5-6 hours of sunlight every day. A balcony, terrace, or a sunny window is the best spot for it. If it doesn't get enough sun, the flowers might fall off and you won't get any chillies.

Always keep the soil slightly moist, but don't overwater it. Too much water can cause the roots to rot. On the other hand, very dry soil will weaken the plant. You should water the plant only when the top layer of the soil feels dry to the touch.

Here's an easy trick for more chillies. Once the plant grows a bit, just pinch or break off its top growing tip. This encourages the plant to grow more branches, which means more flowers and chillies. Chilli plants often face problems like leaf curl and other pests. Spray neem oil once a week to prevent this. You can also spray diluted sour buttermilk. Adding water from soaked banana peels and eggshells can also boost your chilli yield.