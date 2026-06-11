'You Can't Enter': Brave Woman Challenges Uttarakhand Minister At Poll Booth, Video Goes Viral

A heated exchange involving Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal during the Narendra Nagar municipal election in Tehri Garhwal has triggered political controversy and widespread discussion on social media. The incident took place on June 9 while voting was underway for the Narendra Nagar municipality election. According to local reports, minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal entered a polling station during the voting process. His presence inside the polling premises was immediately questioned by workers and leaders of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD), who objected to what they described as a violation of election rules.

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Heated argument b/w Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and UKD leaders during Narendra Nagar municipal elections Subodh Uniyal said, "Ye pagal ke BACCHE kon hain ye?" twitter/ezNimB7gc5

- Himalayan Hindu (@himalayanhindu) June 9, 2026

As objections were raised, a verbal argument broke out at the polling centre. Videos recorded during the incident show a tense exchange between Uniyal and UKD leader Pramila Rawat. The disagreement quickly drew attention from voters and people present at the location. As the situation became increasingly heated, Uniyal eventually left the polling station along with his supporters.

UKD Leader Objects to Minister's Presence

Pramila Rawat strongly opposed the minister's entry into the polling area and questioned his presence inside the voting premises. Witnesses reported that both sides engaged in a sharp exchange of words. The incident created a tense atmosphere at the polling station before officials and others intervened.

Videos of the confrontation soon appeared on social media platforms and gained significant attention, with many users sharing clips and expressing opinions on the matter.

Congress Alleges Violation of Election Norms

The Congress party criticised Uniyal's conduct and accused him of violating democratic norms during the election process.

According to ETV Bharat report, Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said that no public representative is above the Constitution or election rules. She alleged that the minister ignored established election guidelines by entering the polling station during voting.

Dasauni further claimed that when local residents and voters questioned his presence, the minister responded aggressively rather than maintaining restraint. She also alleged that women who objected to his entry were treated disrespectfully and that attempts were made to interfere with their mobile phones while they were recording the incident.

Demand for Investigation

The Congress party has urged the State Election Commission to take note of the matter and conduct an impartial inquiry. Party leaders argued that any attempt to influence the electoral process or create pressure around a polling station raises serious concerns in a democracy.

They maintained that the voting process must remain free, fair and transparent and that election rules should apply equally to everyone, regardless of position or political status.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The viral video generated strong reactions online. Many users praised Pramila Rawat for challenging the minister and standing by election rules. Several comments described her as a 'brave lady' and a 'sherni' for confronting a senior politician in public.

Others criticised Uniyal's behaviour and demanded action if any election norms were violated. Some users also called for a formal investigation into the incident. However, a few social media users argued that all sides should have maintained restraint and decorum during the confrontation.

The attitude and language used by Uttarakhand Forest and Health Minister Subodh Uniyal in this video are disappointing. People are watching, and they will give the right answer at the right time.“कुर्सी स्थायी नहीं होती, लेकिन व्यवहार लोगों को हमेशा याद रहता है।" twitter/Af5Rn9FAzU

- Arun Singh Chauhan (@Arunchauhanhere) June 9, 2026

Narendra nagar (Tihri District ) Nagarpalika chunav ke dauran BJP se Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal Booth par jabardasti ghuste hue,aur Camera ki v band karne ki kosis ki hai @ppbajpai twitter/

- Ankit Rawat 45 (@ankitrwtt045) June 10, 2026

कैबिनेट मंत्री Subodh Uniyal से भिड़ गई महिला कार्यकर्ता! Uttarakhand Local Body Election में भारी बवाल!#UttarakhandElection #SubodhUniyal #UKD @INCIndia twitter/x2zeqap36D

- janvikas uttarakhand (@janvikas_ukd) June 10, 2026

The controversy continues to attract attention as opposition parties seek answers and the video remains widely shared across social media platforms.