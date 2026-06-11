Fresh Off IGPL Congo Triumph, Aryan Anand Looks Forward To His International Series Morocco Debut

Rabat, June 11 (IANS) Aryan Roopa Anand, who made a breakthrough in the Indian golf scene with consecutive victories at the prestigious All India Amateur titles, finally secured a win in professional golf at the scenic Lubumbashi Golf Course in Congo during the IGPL Tour.

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