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Fresh Off IGPL Congo Triumph, Aryan Anand Looks Forward To His International Series Morocco Debut

Fresh Off IGPL Congo Triumph, Aryan Anand Looks Forward To His International Series Morocco Debut


2026-06-11 03:45:16
(MENAFN- IANS) Rabat, June 11 (IANS) Aryan Roopa Anand, who made a breakthrough in the Indian golf scene with consecutive victories at the prestigious All India Amateur titles, finally secured a win in professional golf at the scenic Lubumbashi Golf Course in Congo during the IGPL Tour.

Rabat, June 11 (IANS) Aryan Roopa Anand, who made a breakthrough in the Indian golf scene with consecutive victories at the prestigious All India Amateur titles, finally secured a win in professional golf at the scenic Lubumbashi Golf Course in Congo during the IGPL Tour.

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IANS

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