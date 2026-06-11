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Oval Fertility Inks Mou With Merck To Advance Reproductive Care Standards In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 10th June 2026: At a time when access to high-quality reproductive treatment remains limited, Oval Advanced Fertility Care and Merck Specialities Private Limited, the Indian healthcare arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and a global leader in fertility sciences with decades of scientific leadership in reproductive medicine, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The collaboration aims to enhance access to advanced fertility care by strengthening clinical capabilities, improving transparency and patient experience, and driving more predictable, high-quality outcomes through integrated expertise, technology, and data-led approaches.
India's IVF market, valued at approximately USD 2.35 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9 per cent. However, market growth alone does not ensure better outcomes for patients, and the collaboration aims to address the disconnect between rapid market expansion and consistent treatment standards. This collaboration seeks to address the gap between growth and consistent standards of care by combining scientific expertise, digital innovation, patient support frameworks, and clinical capability building to improve both access and treatment outcomes.
Ms. Veena Reddy, Co-Founder & Director, Oval Fertility, said, "When we set out to build Oval, we were clear that we wanted to offer care that goes well beyond the procedure since India's fertility landscape is at an important juncture. The gap between the number of couples who need care and those who actually receive quality treatment remains very wide. The partnership with Merck brings together shared values around transparency, clinical excellence, and putting the patient at the centre of every decision."
Pratima Reddy, Managing Director, Merck Specialities Private Limited, said,“Fertility care in India is evolving rapidly, with patients seeking greater transparency, a more seamless experience, and stronger confidence in outcomes. As a leader in IVF, Merck is well positioned to partner with progressive care providers to address these expectations through an integrated approach, combining clinical expertise, advanced technologies, and data-driven insights. Through collaborations like this, we are committed to strengthening the fertility ecosystem and advancing more predictable, high-quality standards of care for patients across the country."
For millions of couples in India, the journey to parenthood is often shaped by fragmented care, inconsistent clinical standards, and a profound lack of guidance. Studies estimate that approximately 15 to 20 % of Indian couples, nearly 30 million people, are affected by infertility, yet only about 1 % of those who need treatment actually receive it. This partnership aims to bridge critical gaps by advancing clinical excellence, strengthening access to evidence-based protocols, and supporting continuous medical education to improve patient outcomes.
With a longstanding legacy in reproductive healthcare, Merck brings deep expertise across fertility treatments, IVF technologies, and clinical education, supporting healthcare professionals in delivering evidence-based fertility care. Through its integrated approach to therapeutics and reproductive technologies, Merck continues to advance innovation aimed at improving fertility outcomes globally.
Oval Advanced Fertility Care is backed by GVK, one of India's most established business conglomerates, and is led by an internationally acclaimed medical team guided by Dr. Brian Levine and Medical Director Dr. Sandeep Karunakaran with over 30 years of experience, and Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Keerthana Vemula. Located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the clinic offers a full range of fertility services including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, egg and sperm freezing, and comprehensive fertility assessments, all under one roof and designed around a philosophy of personalised, discreet, and outcome-focused care.
About Oval Fertility:
Oval Fertility is a technology-led fertility platform bringing together internationally benchmarked fertility expertise, advanced reproductive science and personalised care pathways. Combining global medical leadership, intelligent laboratory systems and patient-first care, Oval aims to redefine fertility treatment in India through precision-driven reproductive healthcare.
About Merck:
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.
Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.
India's IVF market, valued at approximately USD 2.35 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9 per cent. However, market growth alone does not ensure better outcomes for patients, and the collaboration aims to address the disconnect between rapid market expansion and consistent treatment standards. This collaboration seeks to address the gap between growth and consistent standards of care by combining scientific expertise, digital innovation, patient support frameworks, and clinical capability building to improve both access and treatment outcomes.
Ms. Veena Reddy, Co-Founder & Director, Oval Fertility, said, "When we set out to build Oval, we were clear that we wanted to offer care that goes well beyond the procedure since India's fertility landscape is at an important juncture. The gap between the number of couples who need care and those who actually receive quality treatment remains very wide. The partnership with Merck brings together shared values around transparency, clinical excellence, and putting the patient at the centre of every decision."
Pratima Reddy, Managing Director, Merck Specialities Private Limited, said,“Fertility care in India is evolving rapidly, with patients seeking greater transparency, a more seamless experience, and stronger confidence in outcomes. As a leader in IVF, Merck is well positioned to partner with progressive care providers to address these expectations through an integrated approach, combining clinical expertise, advanced technologies, and data-driven insights. Through collaborations like this, we are committed to strengthening the fertility ecosystem and advancing more predictable, high-quality standards of care for patients across the country."
For millions of couples in India, the journey to parenthood is often shaped by fragmented care, inconsistent clinical standards, and a profound lack of guidance. Studies estimate that approximately 15 to 20 % of Indian couples, nearly 30 million people, are affected by infertility, yet only about 1 % of those who need treatment actually receive it. This partnership aims to bridge critical gaps by advancing clinical excellence, strengthening access to evidence-based protocols, and supporting continuous medical education to improve patient outcomes.
With a longstanding legacy in reproductive healthcare, Merck brings deep expertise across fertility treatments, IVF technologies, and clinical education, supporting healthcare professionals in delivering evidence-based fertility care. Through its integrated approach to therapeutics and reproductive technologies, Merck continues to advance innovation aimed at improving fertility outcomes globally.
Oval Advanced Fertility Care is backed by GVK, one of India's most established business conglomerates, and is led by an internationally acclaimed medical team guided by Dr. Brian Levine and Medical Director Dr. Sandeep Karunakaran with over 30 years of experience, and Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Keerthana Vemula. Located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the clinic offers a full range of fertility services including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, egg and sperm freezing, and comprehensive fertility assessments, all under one roof and designed around a philosophy of personalised, discreet, and outcome-focused care.
About Oval Fertility:
Oval Fertility is a technology-led fertility platform bringing together internationally benchmarked fertility expertise, advanced reproductive science and personalised care pathways. Combining global medical leadership, intelligent laboratory systems and patient-first care, Oval aims to redefine fertility treatment in India through precision-driven reproductive healthcare.
About Merck:
Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.
Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.
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