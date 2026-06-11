Aqaba Ports Record 38% Growth In Cargo Volumes Amid Rising Transit Trade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 11 (Petra) -- Cargo throughput at Aqaba's ports rose by 38 percent during the period from the beginning of the year through the first week of June, reflecting growing trade activity and strengthening the port city's position as a regional logistics and transit hub.

The increase comes amid continued efforts to enhance operational efficiency and expand the role of Aqaba in supporting regional supply chains and strategic cargo movements.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Shadi Al-Majali said the latest operational indicators highlight the importance of ongoing investments in logistics infrastructure and port services to reinforce Aqaba's role as a key driver of economic activity and regional trade.

He noted that the ports continue to benefit from advanced infrastructure, specialized terminals, deep-water berths and modern cargo-handling equipment, enabling them to efficiently accommodate a broad range of vessels and cargo types.

Al-Majali made the remarks during a visit to the Aqaba Port Management and Operations Company, accompanied by ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar and Aqaba Development Company Executive Director for Transport and Logistics Abdul Salam Obeidat.

During the visit, officials reviewed cargo movement, shipping activity and operational procedures aimed at maintaining the smooth flow of logistics operations and improving service delivery.

Director General of the Aqaba Port Management and Operations Company Mahmoud Khleifat said the multipurpose port handled approximately 2.8 million tons of cargo during the reporting period, marking a 38 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The port received 164 vessels, compared with 150 vessels during the corresponding period of 2025, representing growth of 9.3 percent.

Khleifat said the significant increase in cargo volumes relative to vessel traffic reflects improved operational efficiency and a greater ability to accommodate larger vessels carrying higher cargo loads.

Transit cargo destined for Iraq remained one of the primary contributors to growth, with volumes expected to surpass one million tons by the end of June, further reinforcing Aqaba's role as a gateway for regional trade flows.

The port also handled approximately 62,000 head of live cattle during the period, while transit cargo remained diversified across several commodity groups.

Sugar shipments accounted for 55 percent of total transit cargo volumes, followed by corn and barley shipments at 33 percent, highlighting the port's growing importance in handling strategic commodities linked to regional food supply chains.

Al-Majali reaffirmed ASEZA's commitment to working with stakeholders to further enhance logistics services, improve port efficiency, and strengthen Aqaba's competitiveness as an integrated economic and logistics center serving regional and international markets.

//Petra// RZ