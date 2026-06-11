Jordan Dispatches Mobile Bakery To Lebanon
The mobile bakery consists of two trucks equipped with the latest machinery and technical systems, with a production capacity of around 3,500 loaves of bread per hour, according to a JAF statement.
The initiative comes as part of Jordan's humanitarian efforts to stand by the Lebanese people and provide various forms of support and assistance under all circumstances.
Jordan has implemented a number of humanitarian and relief initiatives for Lebanon. The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation has dispatched six land aid convoys comprising 130 trucks loaded with food supplies, medical aid and relief assistance.
Jordan also expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Syrian authorities in facilitating the passage of humanitarian convoys into Lebanon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment