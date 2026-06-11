Alat FEZ Cargo Airport Set To Boost High-Tech Investment Official
He made the announcement at the event“Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) in Baku.
"The North-South and East-West international transport corridors in the vicinity of the Baku International Sea Trade Port enable us to provide investors and clients with all types of transport and logistics services using road, rail, and sea routes.
Given the importance of having a cargo airport for high-tech industries, an agreement has been reached with the local carrier Silk Way Airlines to establish a cargo airport within the Alyat Free Economic Zone.
This will be the first airport within the free economic zone," he said.--
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