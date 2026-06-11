Uzbekistan, Sweden Deepen Ties Through Business And Investment Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Sweden engaged in high-level discussions aimed at expanding trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, with particular emphasis on opportunities in pharmaceuticals, information technology, mining, and renewable energy.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry for Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions took place during the Uzbek-Swedish Roundtable in Tashkent, convening Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Akram Aliev and Diana Janse, Sweden's State Secretary to the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. The meeting was attended by diplomats, government officials, and executives from leading Swedish companies, including Sandvik, ABB, Elekta, AstraZeneca, SKF, and Ericsson.

During the roundtable, the sides reviewed Uzbekistan's recent economic performance and articulated future development objectives. It was noted that Uzbekistan's gross domestic product reached 147 billion euro (approximately $169 billion) by the end of 2025, accompanied by 150 billion euro (around $173 billion) in foreign direct investment. The country has set a target to expand its economy to 240 billion euro (approximately $276 billion) by 2030.

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