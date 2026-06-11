Two Bridges Damaged In Crimea Following Drone Attack, Social Media Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the information was published by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind).

"Two road bridges in Armiansk were damaged – one at the entrance to the town from the Kherson region and another on the road toward Krasnoperekopsk. Trucks were also damaged. Drone debris fell on residential buildings and a kindergarten. Following the latest strikes at 06:15, a fire broke out, although its exact location remains unknown," the channel reported.

According to the same source, a fire also erupted in Simferopol after several powerful explosions. Explosions were reportedly heard in Bakhchysarai as well.

In Sevastopol, power outages were reported in some districts following an explosion. The Telegram channel also claimed that a strike and flash were observed near Kozacha Bay. Later in the morning, after another series of explosions, a fire reportedly broke out near a military unit in the area of Striletska Bay.

Russia concealing destruction of Chonhar Bridge – CCD

Ukrinform previously reported that the occupation authorities in Crimea had banned overnight passenger train traffic.

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