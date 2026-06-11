Scenic Biotech Joins Michael J. Fox Foundation's LITE Program To Explore New Disease-Modifying Approach For Parkinson's Disease



Collaboration will evaluate Scenic's first-in-class PLA2G15 inhibitor program in Parkinson's disease Leveraging MJFF's LITE consortium and world-class LRRK2 biology and biomarker infrastructure to test improving lysosomal health as a therapeutic angle for Parkinson's disease

AMSTERDAM, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scenic Biotech (“Scenic” or“the Company”), a neurometabolic company whose function‐first genomics engine has identified a first-in-class therapy to restore lysosomal function, a core driver of neurodegeneration, today announced it has joined The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program.

Through this collaboration, Scenic will investigate the therapeutic potential of its PLA2G15 inhibitor program in Parkinson's disease (PD), including patients carrying LRRK2 mutations.

Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, Senior Vice President, Discovery and Translational Research of MJFF, said:

“One of LITE's core objectives is to accelerate and streamline the evaluation of promising therapeutic strategies connected to LRRK2 biology. Scenic offers a unique perspective on LRRK2-related mechanisms, focusing on lysosomal health and lipid metabolism. We are pleased to welcome Scenic to the program and look forward to strengthening the evidence linking lysosomal biology to Parkinson's disease.”

Roland Bűrli, Chief Scientific Officer of Scenic Biotech, added:

“Joining LITE is an important step as we expand PLA2G15 beyond rare diseases. With growing evidence that lysosomal dysfunction is believed to play a role in Parkinson's, we will combine our first-in-class approach with LITE's LRRK2 expertise, biomarker infrastructure, and leading academic models to test whether improving lysosomal function can deliver meaningful patient benefit.”

The collaboration will initially focus on testing PLA2G15 inhibitors in validated preclinical models developed at the University of Dundee, with the goal of generating translational data to support and accelerate future clinical development.

Dario Alessi, PhD, Director, MRC Protein Phosphorylation Unit, University of Dundee; LITE Principal Investigator, remarked:

“We are delighted to welcome Scenic to LITE. The PLA2G15-BMP axis offers a compelling way to explore how lysosomal biology intersects with LRRK2-linked Parkinson's disease. By bringing Scenic's inhibitors into the LITE framework, we can apply the models, tools, and biomarker expertise we have built at Dundee to better understand the translational potential of this approach.”

PLA2G15, also known as lysosomal phospholipase A2, degrades bis(monoacylglycero)phosphate (BMP), a lipid that plays a central role in lysosomal function, including regulating glucocerebrosidase (GCase/GBA1) activity, the enzyme most frequently impaired in genetic forms of PD. Scenic discovered PLA2G15 through its Cell-SeqTM functional genomics platform and is developing brain-penetrant small-molecule inhibitors designed to elevate endogenous BMP levels and restore lysosomal function.

Scenic is also developing its lead neurometabolic asset, SC6177, for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, with therapeutic potential across Batten disease, Niemann Pick Type C, PD/AD, and frontotemporal dementia.

Scenic Biotech's leadership team will be attending the BIO International Convention in San Diego, US, from 22–25 June 2026. The team will be available to meet investors, pharmaceutical and biotech partners, research analysts, and potential collaborators. To schedule a meeting, please contact:....

For more information, please contact:

Scenic Biotech

Oscar Izeboud, PhD, CEO

Phone: +31 20 705 9990

Email: ...

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Nellie Stephens, Henry Williams

Phone: +44 (0) 203 882 9621

Email: ...

About Scenic Biotech

Scenic Biotech is a near‐clinical neurometabolic company developing disease‐modifying therapies that restore lysosomal function, a core driver of neurodegeneration. Its lead program, SC6177, a brain‐penetrant, small molecule, targets lysosomal dysfunction across genetic and age-related forms of neurodegeneration, with candidate selection complete, IND‐enabling underway and first‐in‐human trials targeted for 2027.

SC6177 targets PLA2G15, identified via Scenic's function‐first genomics engine to uncover causal drivers and improve translatability. Backed by broad IP across targets and chemistry, Scenic's platform is de‐risked through multiple Nature and Nature Medicine publications, including co‐authored work with Stanford.

Further validation comes from blue‐chip pharma, Genentech, BMS, Alnylam and Ono, which are actively using the engine to generate novel drugs across indications while enhancing the value of Scenic's fully owned pipeline.

Supported by a high-caliber advisory board and NIH collaborations, Scenic is transitioning from discovery to pipeline execution with a first-to-clinic, novel asset and multiple therapeutic area expansion opportunities once proof of concept is established.

To find out more, please visit scenicbiotech

About the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) Program

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) launched the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program in 2024 to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic approaches targeting LRRK2. Built on MJFF's commitment to open science, LITE brings together companies developing LRRK2-targeting therapies with a global network of academic, clinical, and industry experts and provides preclinical and translational resources to support drug development. The initiative is implemented by the University of Dundee and includes collaborations with programs supported by Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP), including the Collaborative Research Network (CRN), the Parkinson's Precision Medicine Initiative (PPMI), and the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2). Learn more here.