AI Robots Market Size To Surpass USD 194.36 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market was valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 58.40 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 30.12% during the forecast period. Rising Demand for Automation and Intelligent Systems to Boost Industry Expansion. Similarly, The Europe Artificial Intelligence Robots Market is estimated to be USD 2.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.96 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 29.93% during 2026–2035. Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Robots Market Size & Growth Outlook: As per the SNS Insider,“The global AI Robots Market Size was valued at USD 8.77 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 194.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 29.46% over 2026–2035.” Rising Industrial Automation Investment and Advances in Autonomous Robotics to Augment Market Expansion Globally We expect strong market growth to continue in the coming years, fueled by faster industrial automation investment, labor market pressures, and the growing commercial practicality of AI-enabled autonomous systems. Once considered aspirational technology, AI robots are increasingly being deployed by organizations as core operational infrastructure, with commercially proven and well-documented benefits in productivity and efficiency. Additionally, progress in collaborative robots, humanoid robot development, edge computing integration, and cloud robotics are constantly expanding the range of tasks and settings where AI robots provide strong value, creating new commercial growth vectors that add to core industrial and defense demand through 2035. AI Robots Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 8.77 Billion

Market Size by 2035: 194.36 Billion

CAGR: 29.46% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of AI Robots Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

ABB Ltd

Intel Corporation

1X

Google

IBM Corporation

Hanson Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Xilinx Inc

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

Blue Frog Robotics

Promobot

Vicarious FPC, Inc.

Neurala Inc.

Veo Robotics Inc. Miso Robotics Inc. AI Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Offering (Hardware, Software)

. By Type (Service Robots, Industrial Robots)

. By Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing)

. By Application (Law Enforcement, Military and Defense, Public Relations, Personal Assistance and Care)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering, Hardware Dominated the Market; Software Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hardware commanded the lion's share of the AI Robots industry in 2025. This is a fundamental truth that each robotic system necessitates physical sensors, actuators, controllers and computing units before any intelligence can be applied, making hardware the inescapable economic bedrock of the whole industry. Software is projected to be the fastest-growing offering sector between 2026 and 2035, because to significant developments in artificial intelligence algorithms, machine learning frameworks, and cloud computing that are constantly increasing the scope of what robots can sense, think, and do in real-world contexts.

By Type, Industrial Robots Dominated the Market; Service Robots Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Industrial Robots led the way in 2025, a role they have earned after decades of demonstrated success in automotive, electronics, and industrial settings, where their role in accuracy, productivity, and operational efficiency has made them an essential part of contemporary production. Service Robots are forecast to be the fastest growing type segment during 2026–2035, as healthcare, retail, hospitality and domestic applications find the practical and commercial value of AI-powered service automation in environments where human interaction, adaptability and safety are equally important.

By Technology, Machine Learning Dominated the Market; Computer Vision Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Machine Learning dominated the AI Robots Market in 2025 due to its essential function in helping robots to continually improve their performance by learning from operational data and making better autonomous decisions as time goes on. The Computer Vision market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to the rising demand for the technology to enable robots to analyze images for navigation, quality inspection, surveillance, and object identification, which are becoming must-haves in manufacturing, logistics, and security applications worldwide.

By Application, Military and Defense Dominated the Market; Personal Assistance and Care Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Military and Defense held the largest application share in 2025, reflecting the extraordinary investment of governments into autonomous surveillance systems, unmanned vehicles, and AI-powered tactical platforms that provide strategic and operational advantages in an increasingly complex global security environment. The Personal Assistance and Care application segment is the fastest growing, driven by a rapidly aging global population that creates an urgent need for robots that can support elderly care, rehabilitation and home assistance – an emotional and economic need only expected to intensify through 2035.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share in the regional revenue with an approximate share of 39% in 2025. The dominance of this region is attributed to the unique combination of AI research leadership, investment in industrial automation, the scale of defense procurement, and the commercial presence of industry pioneers such as NVIDIA, Rockwell Automation, and Boston Dynamics. The large U.S. market for manufacturing, healthcare, military and logistics applications provides a diversified demand base that supports above-average growth through economic cycles.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of nearly 31.8% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. The region is the most active AI robot deployment environment in the world owing to the enormous manufacturing scale of China, the rich robotics heritage of Japan, and the technology-forward industrial culture of South Korea. Rapid industrialization in India, Vietnam and Indonesia is generating new first-time adoption demand for an already commercially dynamic regional market.

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Recent Developments:



2025: NVIDIA Corporation expanded its robotics ecosystem by enhancing AI platforms such as Isaac for autonomous machines, focusing on simulation, training, and deployment of intelligent robots across industrial and service applications globally. 2025: ABB Ltd strengthened its robotics portfolio by advancing collaborative robots and AI-driven automation solutions, focusing on flexible manufacturing and smart factory applications that address the growing demand for human-robot collaboration in industrial environments.

Exclusive Sections of the AI Robots Market Report (The USPs):



AI ROBOT DEPLOYMENT & OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across industrial, service, and defense robot categories along with improvements in autonomous decision-making performance, task efficiency, and operational reliability.

MACHINE LEARNING & COMPUTER VISION INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate technology adoption trends in AI algorithm deployment, real-time image analysis, object recognition, and autonomous navigation capabilities across industrial and commercial robot applications.

SMART FACTORY & INDUSTRY 4.0 ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across manufacturing, logistics, and process automation applications along with collaborative robot penetration rates, smart factory investment trends, and IIoT connectivity adoption.

HEALTHCARE & SERVICE ROBOT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in elderly care automation, rehabilitation robotics, surgical assistance, retail service deployment, and domestic robot adoption across global healthcare and consumer markets.

DEFENSE & AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS PROCUREMENT METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in military surveillance robots, unmanned vehicle deployment, border security automation, and government AI robot investment across global defense budgets. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & AI ROBOT MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI platform innovation, robot deployment scale, R&D investment, and commercial application portfolio development globally.

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