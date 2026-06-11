Graphion Accelerates Modular Solar Rapid Charging Station Deployment Amid Global Energy Crisis Announced For Philippines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions today announced an accelerated rollout of its modular, solar-powered EV charging infrastructure, directly addressing energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran. As nations, including the Philippines, declare national emergencies due to energy instability, Graphion is launching its first flagship demonstration hub in Pampanga, Philippines, leveraging a recently established local office to provide immediate, grid-independent energy solutions.

This deployment is particularly critical for the Philippine market, which faces some of the highest electricity costs in the region, averaging approximately $0.20 per kWh. Graphion's solar-powered infrastructure provides a vital economic advantage, significantly reducing dependence on expensive, grid-based power.

Advancing Energy Storage with Sodium-Ion Technology

In addition to its current infrastructure, Graphion is evaluating the integration of sodium-ion battery technology for solar power storage. The company has been rigorously testing this technology for over a year at its R&D center in Korea to ensure reliability and performance. Compared with conventional lithium-based systems, sodium-ion batteries offer improved long-term durability, lower material costs, a wider operating temperature range, and a reduced risk of thermal runaway, making them a superior choice for stationary energy storage.

Scalable Infrastructure and Rider Experience

Each modular station acts as a self-contained energy hub built for unlimited scalability. Fleet operators and cities can expand capacity by adding new modules, with each unit increasing capacity by eight charging ports. For example, linking eight modular systems creates a mega-hub capable of charging 64 electric motorcycles simultaneously.

Beyond power, these stations double as comprehensive service hubs to enhance the rider experience. While vehicles charge, the stations offer:

* Rider Comfort: A dedicated rest area featuring clean drinking water and free Wi-Fi.

* Full-Service Care: On-site vehicle maintenance bays to keep riders safe on the road.

* Retail Experience: An integrated sales showroom displaying Graphion's latest electric motorcycle models.

Expanding to Residential and Medium-Scale Solutions

Complementing its commercial infrastructure, Graphion now offers solutions for residential and medium-sized enterprise needs. The company provides a single solar panel system for personal home use, as well as a six-panel configuration for medium-sized systems. Both offerings are designed to double as reliable power backups for homes during grid blackouts, further empowering users to achieve energy independence.

Fast Charging and Universal Compatibility

Graphion's proprietary battery technology enables lightning-fast turnaround times, including a 20-minute charge using the station's built-in Rapid DC Charger and a 30-minute charge using a standard EV Level 2 AC Charger. Furthermore, to ensure maximum convenience, Graphion's electric motorcycles are fully compatible with any standard EV charging station and support rapid charging at home, ensuring riders remain powered regardless of their location.

"Urban fleets and daily commuters need infrastructure that is fast, flexible, and financially viable, especially as traditional grids face unprecedented strain," said Ki Nam, Founder of Graphion Energy Solutions. "By installing our first demonstration hub in Pampanga and advancing our sodium-ion storage capabilities, we are building a pathway to cleaner, more resilient, and more affordable mobility across Southeast Asia."

About Graphion Energy Solutions Inc.

Graphion Energy Solutions Inc. is a pioneering electric mobility and charging infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation for commercial fleet operators in ASEAN and frontier emerging markets. Unlike traditional models, Graphion utilizes a vertically integrated, charging-led ecosystem specifically designed to overcome the structural barriers to EV adoption in developing economies, including high cost sensitivity, fragmented grid infrastructure, and limited charging availability. The Company's comprehensive platform encompasses purpose-built electric motorcycles, solar-integrated charging systems, and innovative retrofit solutions for existing internal combustion fleets, all supported by advanced telematics for enhanced operational efficiency, security, and asset management. By prioritizing capital efficiency, modular deployment, and interoperability with standard charging infrastructure, Graphion provides a practical, scalable pathway for logistics providers, food delivery platforms, and municipal agencies to achieve their electrification goals while significantly optimizing their total cost of ownership.

For more information about Graphion Energy Solutions, its charging platforms, or deployment opportunities, please visit Graphion Energy.

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