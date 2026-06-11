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Flanges Industry On A Growth Trajectory, Expected To Reach $7.39 Billion By 2031
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flanges Market by Type (Slip-on, Socket Weld, Threaded, Others), by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Industry Verticals (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, HVAC, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global flanges industry was estimated at $4.50 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.
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Determinants of growth-
Implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquid passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the growth of the global flanges market. At the same time, growing focus on increasing the production of oil & gas, especially in North America has supplemented the growth even more. Moreover, significant growth opportunities across the developed and developing regions have been beneficial for the key players in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were severely hampered across several industry verticals. This led to decline in the manufacturing of various construction materials as well as their demand in the market, thus impacting the global flanges market negatively.
However, industries are gradually recommencing their regular manufacturing and services, and the flanges market has also started recouping at a fast pace.
The others segment to dominate by 2031-
By type, the others segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, owing to large scale application of flanges by the end users. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Segments such as slip-on, socket weld, and threaded are also covered in the report.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flanges Market:
The others segment to maintain the lion's share-
Based on material, the others segment generated more than one-fourth of the global flanges market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2031, due to high strength and flexibility of flanges manufactured with alloy material. Segments such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum are also covered in the report.
The oil and gas segment to retain its dominance-
Based on application, the oil and gas segment held nearly one-third of the global flanges market revenue in 2021. This is attributed to the large-scale piping system in the industry. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increase in general application of piping across several industries. Segments such as automotive, manufacturing, and HVAC are also analyzed in the study.
Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. Rapid development in countries such as China and India propels the market growth. The other regions assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Key players in the industry-
Coastal Flange, Inc.
Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH
Hitachi
Mass Global Group
Kerkau Manufacturing
Kohler Corporation
Texas Flange
METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.
AFG Holdings, Inc.
Pro-Flange
Qontrol Devices, Inc.
Saini Flange (p) ltd.
Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP)
Sandvik AB
Simtech Process Systems SSI Technologies, Inc.,
General Flange & Forge LLC
Interested in Procure Data? Visit:
The report analyzes these key players in the global flanges market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.
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About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Download Sample PDF:
Determinants of growth-
Implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquid passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the growth of the global flanges market. At the same time, growing focus on increasing the production of oil & gas, especially in North America has supplemented the growth even more. Moreover, significant growth opportunities across the developed and developing regions have been beneficial for the key players in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
Construction and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were severely hampered across several industry verticals. This led to decline in the manufacturing of various construction materials as well as their demand in the market, thus impacting the global flanges market negatively.
However, industries are gradually recommencing their regular manufacturing and services, and the flanges market has also started recouping at a fast pace.
The others segment to dominate by 2031-
By type, the others segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, owing to large scale application of flanges by the end users. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Segments such as slip-on, socket weld, and threaded are also covered in the report.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flanges Market:
The others segment to maintain the lion's share-
Based on material, the others segment generated more than one-fourth of the global flanges market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2031, due to high strength and flexibility of flanges manufactured with alloy material. Segments such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum are also covered in the report.
The oil and gas segment to retain its dominance-
Based on application, the oil and gas segment held nearly one-third of the global flanges market revenue in 2021. This is attributed to the large-scale piping system in the industry. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increase in general application of piping across several industries. Segments such as automotive, manufacturing, and HVAC are also analyzed in the study.
Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global flanges market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period. Rapid development in countries such as China and India propels the market growth. The other regions assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Key players in the industry-
Coastal Flange, Inc.
Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH
Hitachi
Mass Global Group
Kerkau Manufacturing
Kohler Corporation
Texas Flange
METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.
AFG Holdings, Inc.
Pro-Flange
Qontrol Devices, Inc.
Saini Flange (p) ltd.
Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP)
Sandvik AB
Simtech Process Systems SSI Technologies, Inc.,
General Flange & Forge LLC
Interested in Procure Data? Visit:
The report analyzes these key players in the global flanges market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.
Similar Reports We Have:
Packaging Solutions Market
Pressure Relief Valves Market
Antimicrobial Packaging Market
HVAC Actuators Market
Industrial Ceramics Market
Reusable Barrels Market
IoT in Construction Market
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
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