Delhi Founder Who Left Google Warns Against Quitting In Frustration: 'You Have To Face Ab Kya Kar Rhe Ho?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A former Google employee who is now an entrepreneur has warned young professionals against quitting their jobs without a stable plan in place, suggesting that professionals should "not quit just because they're frustrated".

Rohit Sakunia, founder of ArtE Mediatech, reflected on his journey from Google employee to entrepreneur in an Instagram post.“Kaafi log poochte hain – 'bhai, 9-5 chhodni chahiye ya nahi?' (Several people ask me whether they should quit their 9-to-5 corporate jobs),” Sakunia said, adding that he left his job more than a decade ago and has no“regrets” about the decision, while advising others against making impulsive career moves.

'Don't quit because you're frustrated'

Sakunia urged professionals to think twice before resigning from their jobs. He asserted that entrepreneurship should not be viewed as an escape from hustle culture or as a result of being influenced by inspiring success stories on social media.

“Don't quit because you're frustrated. Don't leave because someone's startup story inspired you at 11pm. Don't leave because the grass looks greener,” wrote the Delhi-based founder.

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Instead, he encouraged people to make the switch only when they have a clear understanding of their goals and are prepared for the challenges ahead.

According to Sakunia, individuals should leave their jobs only when they know exactly what they are building towards,“and when you have enough ground beneath your feet to take that first fall.”

The reality of losing a corporate identity

Drawing on his own experience, Sakunia said one of the most difficult aspects of leaving a high-profile company is the shift in personal identity.

He explained that professionals often underestimate how much of their identity becomes tied to the organisation they work for. Once they step away, questions about their next move can create uncertainty and self-doubt.

“One day you're 'the Google guy. ' Next day someone asks 'aur ab kya kar rahe ho?' Aur paas koi clean answer nahi hota,” he wrote.

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He added that this period can be particularly challenging, both emotionally and financially. Sakunia said that people should ensure they have a strong financial plan before deciding to take the risk.

He suggested aspiring entrepreneurs build up sufficient savings before resigning, recommending at least six months' worth of expenses as a safety net.

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Looking back more than 10 years later, Sakunia said he remains convinced that leaving Google was the right choice for him.

And now, more than 10 years later: "I run a business that I built from the ground up. I can attend my son's cricket practice on a Tuesday without needing anyone's permission. I take calls while walking because that's simply how I work now.

Not everything is perfect, but it's mine. Some days are difficult. Some seasons are slow. But not once-not a single day-have I thought, 'I should have stayed.' That feeling is everything. If you're facing that decision right now, take your time," he concluded.