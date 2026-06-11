3 Indian Seafarers Die In Second US Attack On Vessel Sailing Near Oman Coast

MENAFN - Live Mint) A total of 3 Indian seafarers have been confirmed dead in second US attack on vessel sailing near Oman coast. India's Shipping and Waterways Minister announced the tragic news on Thursday in a social media post. He confirmed that all three seafarers were onboard Palau-flagged MT Settebello.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in a post on X stated,“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered.”

Expressing condolences to the families of the bereaved, he added,“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.”

Embassy of India in Oman reacted to this development and in a statement said, "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

The development about seafarers' death comes after the US Central Command on Wednesday claimed that American forces attacked another oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Oman. The first attack on a Palau-flagged tanker took place on 8 June and the second on the subsequent day.

Following the latest strike on Palau-flagged vessel, US Central Command in a post on X stated,“At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.”

The statement added,“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.”

Till now, US forces have struck eight vessels, all of which were alleged to be non-compliant. CENTCOM also redirected 134 ships and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on 13 April.