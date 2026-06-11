Gangster Vainket Garg Brought To India After Extradition From Georgia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Gangster Vainket Garg has been successfully extradited from Georgia to India on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced.

The CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Haryana Police, brought back Garg on Thursday, officials said.

Garg, a known gangster, was wanted in several cases registered by the Haryana Police for offences relating to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime and use of illegal firearms, according to the CBI.

"The subject was arrested during the course of investigation; however, after being granted bail by the Court, he absconded and fled from India to evade legal proceedings," officials said.

Investigators said that at the request of the Haryana Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against Garg through INTERPOL channels.

"After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Georgian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Georgian authorities granted the extradition of the subject to India, the CBI said.

In coordination with the local authorities, the Haryana Police's escort team visited Georgia, where they took the accused into custody. The Haryana Police team, along with Garg, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels," officials said.

Investigators further mentioned that over 160 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination between different agencies.

The CBI also said that it has successfully secured the deportation of Red Notice subject Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand to India.

According to the officials, Kale was wanted in connection with cybercrime fraud, in which victims were lured with the offer of online part-time jobs. They were asked to make certain deposits as monetary investments and were later defrauded.

Investigators said that the accused used to operate a network of cyber financial criminals by involving various unsuspecting persons in the scam.