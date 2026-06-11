Selena Gomez Shares UNSEEN Intimate Pics With Husband Benny Blanco: 'Distance Means So...'

Selena Gomez is one of the most loved Hollywood stars, and her popularity knows no bounds. Curating killer music tracks to giving us exceptional acting performances, there's nothing she cannot do, and there's no denying that. She is also an entrepreneur, and fans love her beauty line, by the name Rare Beauty.

Selena Drops Intimate Pics With Benny

Well, Selena's relationship with Justin Bieber was quite public. When the duo parted ways, it became a huge buzz for the media houses across the world. Now, she is happily married to Benny Blanco. The duo often shares cute pictures on Instagram and often takes their fan's breath away by doing so. Yes, you read that right.

Yet again, sharing some cuddly pictures that scream cuteness, Selena shared some intimate pics with Benny, wherein we can see them kissing and being mushy with each other. Sharing the pictures, Selena wrote,“ distance means so little when someone means so much.... @itsbennyblanco mish you bb.”

Take a look at her pics

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A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Their Wedding

For those who do not know, Selena and Benny got married on September 27, 2026, in California. The wedding ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members attending. Taylor Swift, her BFF, was the bridesmaid. Reports say that Benny loves her to death and often keeps impressing her with cute gestures. They are often open about their relationship and do not shy away from sharing their love for one another.

On The Work Front

Selena's beauty line Rare Beauty recently launched in India on Nykaa.