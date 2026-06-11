If You Don't Win The First Match, You're In A Difficult Position: SA Coach Broos Ahead Of FIFA WC Opener Against Mexico

MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, June 11 (IANS) South Africa manager Hugo Broos said his side is ready and motivated ahead of its FIFA World Cup opener against co-host Mexico on Friday (IST), insisting his players must focus on winning the opening game and not be intimidated by the atmosphere at the Azteca Stadium.

Broos acknowledged that Mexico have quality throughout their squad and will enjoy strong backing from the home crowd, but said South Africa would take the field with the belief that they can get a positive result.

“They play good football. They have very good players, players who can decide a match. And playing in front of their own fans gives them a boost,” Broos told reporters on Thursday.

With South Korea and the Czech Republic also in Group A, Broos stressed the importance of making a strong start to the tournament.

“In a group like this, it is very important to win your first game. If you don't win, you are already in a difficult position,” he said.

South Africa arrived in Mexico well in advance to adapt to the altitude in Mexico City, which sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level. Broos said the preparations had gone according to plan.

“Because of the altitude, we had to be here a little bit sooner. We had 10 days, and I think 10 days is sufficient. From that side, I think we are ready,” he said.

The fixture will be a repeat of the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

Broos also recalled facing Mexico coach Javier Aguirre during the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when Belgium and Mexico met at the same venue.

While expecting a hostile atmosphere from the home supporters, the South Africa coach urged his players to remain focused on the task at hand.

“For sure it is a big challenge, to play in front of 87,000 Mexicans, but I will tell the players to focus on the match. The Mexicans at the stadium do not play, they just shout and sing and dance.

“We have to focus on the game, and if we can do that and not be bothered by the noise of the Mexicans, we can have a good game tomorrow,” he added.