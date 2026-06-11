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Shark Attack Injures Navy Base Employee in Florida Waters
(MENAFN) An employee at a US Navy facility in Florida has been critically injured after being attacked by a shark while swimming during a lunch break, according to local media reports.
The incident took place near the Naval Support Activity Panama City Marina in St. Andrew’s Bay, base officials said.
Naval Support Activity Panama City commanding officer Tristan Oliveira told local media that two men were swimming when one of them was suddenly attacked, sustaining severe injuries to both arms.
Research biologist John Carlson told a local broadcaster that such incidents are rare, but a bull shark was likely responsible, as the species is commonly found in the area.
“Bull sharks, because they’re larger, will feed on sea turtles as prey, and a lot of times, a struggling sea turtle on the surface when it’s flapping its flippers, sometimes a swimmer can be mistaken for a struggling sea turtle,” Carlson said.
He added that St. Andrew’s Bay often serves as a seasonal nursery area for sharks, increasing the likelihood of encounters during this period.
The incident took place near the Naval Support Activity Panama City Marina in St. Andrew’s Bay, base officials said.
Naval Support Activity Panama City commanding officer Tristan Oliveira told local media that two men were swimming when one of them was suddenly attacked, sustaining severe injuries to both arms.
Research biologist John Carlson told a local broadcaster that such incidents are rare, but a bull shark was likely responsible, as the species is commonly found in the area.
“Bull sharks, because they’re larger, will feed on sea turtles as prey, and a lot of times, a struggling sea turtle on the surface when it’s flapping its flippers, sometimes a swimmer can be mistaken for a struggling sea turtle,” Carlson said.
He added that St. Andrew’s Bay often serves as a seasonal nursery area for sharks, increasing the likelihood of encounters during this period.
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