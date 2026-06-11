HI-VIEW RECEIVES ALTERATION MAPPING, ASTER MULTISPECTRAL, AND Enmap HYPERSPECTRAL SATELLITE DATA FROM PHOTOSAT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)announces the receipt of two complementary satellite alteration mapping reports for its Toodoggone Portfolio claims in British Columbia, both prepared by PhotoSat Information Inc. The ASTER Alteration Mapping Report and the EnMAP Regional Hyperspectral Exploration Targeting Report together provide an advanced multi-sensor characterization of hydrothermal alteration across the property and will directly inform ground-based exploration targeting for the upcoming field season.

Nader Mostaghimi, Vice President Exploration commented:“These data acquisitions represent a valuable addition to our exploration toolkit, supporting our vectoring efforts toward epithermal and porphyry mineralization across the Company's claim package. With Hi-View's extensive land position, these datasets have helped us prioritize and focus our exploration activities during the upcoming field season, directing time and resources toward the most prospective targets. In particular, the results provide increased confidence in our northern claims, where data quality and reliability are strongest.”

Survey Highlights

Dual-sensor coverage: Both ASTER multispectral and EnMAP hyperspectral satellite data analyzed using PhotoSat's proprietary deep learning technology, providing industry-leading alteration mineral discrimination across the Hi-View Claims.

15 distinct alteration minerals mapped: The combined surveys identified and spatially mapped 15 individual alteration minerals, including key porphyry-epithermal indicator species.

High-Al muscovite detected: The R-HET hyperspectral survey identified high-aluminum muscovite - a mineral that can serve as a vector toward the high-temperature core of a porphyry system - detectable only through hyperspectral technology.

Iron oxide gossan assemblage confirmed: Jarosite, goethite, and hematite mapped across the property via EnMAP, consistent with supergene weathering of underlying sulfide-bearing zones, and corroborated by iron oxide gossans identified in the ASTER survey.

Chlorite chemistry differentiated: Fe-chlorite and Mg-chlorite mapped separately, providing a potential vector toward hotter, more proximal parts of the hydrothermal system.

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Figure 1. 12.5m ASTER and 15m EnMap enhanced colour geology map.

Click here to view image

Report 1: ASTER Alteration Mapping

The ASTER Alteration Mapping Report utilized data from NASA's Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) satellite, which captures spectral information across Visible and Near Infrared (VNIR), Short Wave Infrared (SWIR), and Thermal Infrared (TIR) wavelength regions. PhotoSat applied its deep learning mineral mapping tools, calibrated against the USGS High Resolution Spectral Library, to multiple ASTER acquisition dates spanning 2001 to 2005 and supplementary Sentinel-2 imagery acquired in August 2025.

The survey identified the following alteration minerals across the Hi-View Claims, with five returning mappable zones of "probable" alteration, the highest confidence classification in PhotoSat's methodology:

Silica (SiO2): Mapped at 75 m resolution with polygons of probable silica alteration delineated.

Kaolinite: Mapped at 12.5 m resolution with polygons of probable kaolinite alteration identified.

Sericite (fine-grained muscovite): Mapped at 12.5 m resolution with polygons of probable sericite alteration, indicative of phyllic alteration zones.

Chlorite/Epidote: Mapped at 12.5 m resolution with polygons of probable alteration, consistent with propylitic alteration.

Iron Oxide Gossans: Mapped at 10 m resolution via Sentinel-2, with probable gossan polygons suggesting weathered sulfide-bearing zones at surface.

Alunite and Calcite: Detected but with no probable-grade response identified.

Report 2: Regional Hyperspectral Exploration Targeting (R-HET)

The R-HET Report utilized data from EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program), a German hyperspectral satellite launched in 2022 that captures 244 spectral bands across VNIR and SWIR regions at approximately 30 m ground resolution. This enables a level of mineral discrimination not possible with conventional multispectral sensors, including the ability to identify minerals undetectable by ASTER or Sentinel-2, differentiate mineral compositions such as high-Al versus low-Al muscovite and Fe-chlorite versus Mg-chlorite, and detect subtle subpixel alteration signatures. The survey mapped 15 alteration minerals across the Hi-View Claims at 15 m resolution:

Argillic / Clay Minerals: Kaolinite, illite, and montmorillonite were identified, collectively indicating argillic alteration environments ranging from advanced argillic zones proximal to the hydrothermal system to cooler, more distal margins.

Micas / Phyllic Alteration: Muscovite (sericite) was mapped as relative abundance alongside high-, medium-, and low-aluminum compositional variants. The aluminum content of muscovite provides a spatial gradient, with high-Al muscovite indicating higher-temperature, more acidic processes that may vector toward the core of the porphyry system.

Propylitic Alteration: Chlorite/epidote, Fe-chlorite, Mg-chlorite, epidote, and calcite were all identified. The differentiation of Fe- versus Mg-chlorite chemistry and the separation of epidote from chlorite provide additional vectoring capability toward the hotter, more proximal parts of the system.

Iron Oxides / Gossanous Minerals: Jarosite, hematite, and goethite were mapped across the property, consistent with supergene weathering of sulfide-bearing zones and potentially indicative of gossanous material above underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, P.Geo., The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo.(EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned and optioned projects cover more than 27,910 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Northern Claims, Nub, and Harmon Peak. The company also has an additional 1,300 hectares currently under mineral claim application. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email:...

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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