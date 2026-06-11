(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cheyenne, WY, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koi Peptides (Koi Research Labs LLC) has launched research-use-only Glow peptide stack, which combines three peptides, GHK-Cu, BPC-157, and TB-500, supplied as a lyophilized powder for laboratory use. Each lot is characterized for the identity and purity of its components before release and ships with a per-batch Certificate of Analysis tied to its lot number. The blend is not for human or animal use. Koi Peptides Introduces Glow Peptide Stack for Laboratory Research Koi Peptides has added the Glow stack research reference blend to its catalog, combining GHK-Cu, BPC-157, and TB-500 in a single lyophilized vial for laboratory use only. Each lot is characterized for the identity and purity of its components before release, and every order ships with a per-batch Certificate of Analysis. The launch gives researchers a documented multi-component reference material covered by one lot number and one certificate. Koi positions the product on its analytical records and lot traceability and supplies it strictly for in vitro and laboratory research. The amount of each peptide in the vial follows the product specification and is recorded on the certificate for that lot. Glow Peptide Stack as a Research Reference Product The blend contains three synthetic research peptides, each a distinct molecule with its own identity.

GHK-Cu is the copper(II) complex of the tripeptide glycyl-L-histidyl-L-lysine (GHK), with the molecular formula C14H22CuN6O4 and a molar mass near 403.9 g/mol (CAS 89030-95-5). The copper coordination gives the material its characteristic blue color.

BPC-157 is a synthetic 15-amino-acid pentadecapeptide sequence GEPPPGKPADDAGLV, with a molecular weight of 1419.55 g/mol (CAS 137525-51-0). TB-500 is a synthetic peptide related to thymosin beta-4, a 43-amino-acid polypeptide. These are composition and identity facts. Koi Peptides supplies the blend as an analytical reference material and makes no claim about what any component does, alone or in combination. How Koi Peptides Supports Quality and Verification Koi Peptides documents identity and purity for each component of the blend on a per-batch basis.

Purity is measured by reversed-phase HPLC and reported as area percent.

Identity is confirmed by mass spectrometry (ESI-MS or MALDI-TOF), which matches each component against its expected mass and flags truncated sequences.

Every lot is screened for bacterial endotoxin by the LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) method.

The Certificate of Analysis for each lot records the purity and identity of the components, the endotoxin result, the lot number, the test method, and the test date. Each certificate is available in a public, lot-searchable library, so a buyer can pull the record for the exact vial on the bench before any work begins. Laboratory Sourcing Survey Data Koi Peptides also released survey data

Survey metric Value Total laboratory researchers surveyed 412 Respondents citing sourcing quality as a top concern 309 Calculated share 75.0% Respondents not selecting sourcing quality as a top concern 103, or 25.0%





This data supports the broader point behind the Glow Peptide Stack launch: research buyers are paying close attention to sourcing quality and documentation. A stack product with clear lot records, COA access, and defined analytical methods best fits that mindset.

“We built the Glow Peptide Stack release around transparency, lot traceability, and consistency for laboratory buyers,” said Dr Tshering Pedon, research analyst at Koi Research Labs.“Each lot is characterized before release, and researchers can review the Certificate of Analysis of the specific batch before they even buy.”

Research Use Only and Laboratory Context

Glow Peptide Stack is supplied for research use only and is intended strictly for laboratory settings. It is not for human or animal consumption, is not marketed as a dietary supplement, and is not presented with dosing, administration, or medical-use instructions. This language is important because it keeps the product within a laboratory context and avoids any accidental consumer or therapeutic interpretation. It also gives buyers a clear statement of intended use.

Why Researchers Are Looking for Stack Products

The same survey finding on sourcing quality adds useful market context here. When 75.0 percent of surveyed respondents identify sourcing quality as a top concern, suppliers that pair bundled formats with traceable documentation may be better aligned with laboratory purchasing priorities.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides is the research peptide brand of Koi Research Labs LLC, based in the United States and serving laboratory and research buyers only. Its products are characterized by reverse-phase HPLC for purity and mass spectrometry for identity, screened for bacterial endotoxin, and shipped with a per-batch Certificate of Analysis that buyers can look up on the website.

Disclaimer: Glow Peptide Stack is supplied for research use only. It is not for human or animal consumption, is not a dietary supplement, and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for therapeutic use. No dosing, reconstitution, or medical guidance is provided.

CONTACT: Koi Peptides Media Relations Email:... Website: Address: 30 N Gould St Ste r, Sheridan, WY 82801, United States Phone No: +1 833-854-9601