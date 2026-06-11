TCS To Empower 50,000 Associates With Claude AI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a global strategic partnership with US-based AI firm Anthropic and said it will enable 50,000 associates across functions to use Claude as part of its enterprise-wide AI adoption strategy.

According to TCS, it will set up a dedicated business unit to deliver joint industry solutions and deep AI expertise on the Claude family of models through early access to Claude models.

It further noted that the partnership aims to move AI projects beyond pilots in regulated industries.

"Combining TCS' governance, controls and implementation expertise will enable enterprises to deploy Claude confidently in production, not just in experimentation," the IT firm said.

Combining scaled internal deployment, joint go-to-market offerings, industry co-innovation, and workforce enablement, the partnership gives clients a practical path to enterprise-wide adoption and measurable outcomes, the company added.

The partnership also extends to TCS products, platforms and domain specific solutions.

Diligenta, TCS's FCA-regulated life and pensions business in the UK, serving over 22 million life and pensions customers, will use Claude to improve customer experience through agentic process transformation at scale.

Further, BFSI products and platforms teams will leverage Claude Code to enhance productivity in software engineering and IT operations.

TCS will also bring its domain-led engineering expertise to the Claude Code ecosystem through reusable skills and plugins, including capabilities such as claims adjudication and lending advisory.

“Enterprise AI value comes from understanding business context, orchestrating complex systems, and applying deep AI engineering talent," said K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS.

The partnership will help customers move faster to production, especially in industries where trust, resilience, and regulatory discipline are critical, he added.

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO, Anthropic, said that the partnership deepens the company's commitment to India, its second-largest market.

“By combining Anthropic's capabilities with Tata Group's scale, trusted relationships, and nation-building commitment, we will accelerate enterprise reinvention and equip India's youth with the skills to lead in the AI era,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

-IANS

aar/ag