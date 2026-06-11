Amritsar Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Cartel, Seize 30 Kg Heroin

In a breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling cartel, arresting six accused persons and recovering 30.045 kg of heroin, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who was allegedly facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border.

Police said the accused used to retrieve the consignments from designated locations on the directions of the overseas-based handler and subsequently distribute them to various recipients across Punjab.

Organised Network Dismantled

Sharing details of the operation, Punjab Police said the action led to the dismantling of an organised network involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotics in the state.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle organised smuggling networks operating in Punjab.

Investigation Reveals Transnational Links

Police said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar.

The investigation has indicated the involvement of transnational elements, with the accused allegedly operating under the directions of the Dubai-based smuggler who coordinated the supply and movement of heroin consignments.

Financial Trail Under Scrutiny

Officials said further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in the case and identify all individuals connected to the network.

Investigators are also examining the financial trail associated with the smuggling operation and probing possible hawala links that may have been used to facilitate transactions related to the narcotics trade.

Punjab Police Vows Strict Action

Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against drug trafficking networks and preventing the spread of narcotics in the state.

"Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and making Punjab a safe and drug-free state," the police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)