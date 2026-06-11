PM Modi Changed Speed And Scale Of Governance: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal on 'Extraordinary Development'

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution over the last 12 years, saying that progress has been made across every sector. Highlighting the government's performance, Meghwal said PM Modi has changed the speed and scale of governance, resulting in 'extraordinary development.'

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Looking back after these 12 years, we observe that the scale of schemes expanded and their implementation became timely; one need only examine any given scheme to see this. He (PM Modi) changed the speed and the scale, and the result was an accelerated pace of development."

Meghwal further highlighted several schemes implemented during PM Modi's tenure, stating, "PM Modi pledged to build permanent houses for everyone... Certain schemes were introduced that simply didn't exist before. Progress has been made in every sector; the scope, scale, and speed of schemes have all increased."

Shah Hails 'Politics of Performance' Era

Yesterday, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah delivered a resounding tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, hailing his achievement as India's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister as a defining moment in the nation's democratic history, surpassing a 62-year-old record.

Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conference, Shah lauded the Prime Minister for shattering a 62-year-old record and reshaping India's political landscape. He argued that while post-Independence political success was often inherited, PM Modi's sustained electoral mandate represents a new era, the "politics of performance," built entirely on trust, accountability, and public endorsement.

Shah described the "Modi Era" as a period that will be recorded in "golden letters," citing the Prime Minister's ability to provide unwavering political stability and continuity. He credited this leadership with replacing a "long-standing collective inferiority complex" among citizens with a sense of national self-belief, anchored by the vision of a "Developed India by 2047."

"Stability, continuity, and decisiveness have become synonymous with Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Shah remarked.

He emphasised that the government has successfully pivoted Indian politics away from the traditional traps of "casteism, dynastic rule, and appeasement," favouring a model rooted in development-oriented governance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)