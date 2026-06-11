Bengaluru Woman Quits Corporate Job After 11 Years, Reveals Unexpected Challenges Of Starting Over (WATCH)

A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after candidly sharing the realities of life after quitting her corporate job of 11 years. In a widely discussed Instagram post, she opened up about the emotional and professional challenges she encountered after stepping away from a long-established career, offering a perspective that resonated with many professionals contemplating similar decisions.

For more than a decade, she had built her identity around her corporate role, following a structured routine and career path. However, after deciding to leave the job and pursue a different direction, she discovered that the transition was far more difficult than she had anticipated.

'No One Talks About This Part'

In her post, she highlighted the less-discussed side of career transitions, explaining that leaving a stable job does not automatically bring clarity or confidence.

“No one talks about this part,” she wrote, describing the uncertainty that followed her decision. She explained that stepping away from a familiar professional environment meant losing not only a steady income but also the structure, recognition and sense of identity that had been tied to her work for years.

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A post shared by Shivani | Sabbatical & Unlearning (@makingwithshivani)

The Bengaluru professional noted that she had expected freedom and excitement after leaving her job. Instead, she found herself navigating self-doubt, unpredictability and the challenge of redefining success on her own terms.

She also shared that rebuilding confidence and creating a new routine took time, patience and continuous effort. The transition forced her to confront fears and uncertainties that were previously masked by the stability of corporate life.

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Post Resonates With Professionals

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users praising her honesty. Several professionals said her experience reflected feelings they had encountered after changing careers, starting businesses or taking career breaks.

Many commenters appreciated her willingness to discuss the emotional realities of major career decisions rather than focusing solely on success stories. Others noted that social media often highlights the rewards of leaving corporate jobs while overlooking the struggles that can accompany such transitions.

The woman's reflections have sparked broader conversations about work-life balance, career identity and the pressures associated with major professional changes. Her story serves as a reminder that career transitions, while potentially rewarding, often involve challenges that require resilience, adaptability and time to overcome.

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