Latin American Pulse For Thursday, June 11, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,619
|-0.03%
|+23.59%
|168,669
|-
|-
|-
|IPSA
|10,453
|-0.45%
|-
|10,501
|-
|-
|-
|IPC MEX
|64,822
|-1.33%
|+11.57%
|65,698
|-
|-
|-
|MERVAL
|3,153,150
|+1.32%
|+43.15%
|3,112,024
|-
|-
|-
|COLCAP
|2,262.54
|+0.45%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|BVL PERÚ
|34,937.73
|+0.29%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.17
|-0.35%
|-7.26%
|5.19
|5.18
|5.17
|-
|EUR/BRL
|5.96
|-0.30%
|-6.32%
|5.98
|5.99
|5.96
|-
|USD/MXN
|17.39
|-0.14%
|-8.75%
|17.42
|17.45
|17.37
|-
|USD/CLP
|916.46
|-0.03%
|-2.26%
|916.78
|916.46
|916.43
|-
|USD/COP
|3,546
|-0.80%
|-15.59%
|3,575
|3,561
|3,546
|-
|USD/PEN
|3.40
|-0.06%
|-6.34%
|3.40
|3.40
|3.39
|-
|USD/ARS
|1,433
|-0.02%
|+20.65%
|1,433
|1,433
|1,433
|-
|USD/UYU
|40.51
|+1.41%
|-1.19%
|39.95
|40.51
|40.51
|-
|USD/PYG
|6,154
|+1.96%
|-21.69%
|6,036
|6,154
|6,154
|-
|USD/BOB
|6.85
|+1.71%
|+1.76%
|6.73
|6.85
|6.85
|-
|USD/DOP
|58.41
|+0.71%
|-1.00%
|58.00
|58.41
|58.17
|-
|USD/CRC
|453.41
|+0.94%
|-8.55%
|449.20
|453.41
|453.41
|-
6,154
+1.96% USD/BOB
6.85
+1.71% USD/UYU
40.51
+1.41% IPC MEX
64,822
-1.33% MERVAL
3,153,150
+1.32% USD/CRC
453.41
+0.94% USD/COP
3,546
-0.80% USD/DOP
58.41
+0.71%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.03%, with breadth positive - 3 of 5 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 10 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Read →
Deep dive · a relief rally, not a turn
Most of the bounce was technical. Deeply oversold markets snapped back together, helped by steadier oil and a pause in the dollar rather than by anything that changed the regional fundamentals.
The firmer signals are political, not chart-deep. Lula's recovered lead steadies Brazil's 2026 outlook, and an MSCI upgrade could pull about a billion dollars toward Argentina - but a stalled reform bill and a frozen 100-billion-dollar power auction are reminders that legislatures and courts still set the ceiling.
The one fact to hold onto: treat Wednesday's turn as relief off an oversold floor, not a change in trend, until it survives Brazil's rate decision next week and a steadier real.Country by country Brazil A bounce, and Lula's lead back.
The Ibovespa sprang off its floor and the real held near 5.17 as the dollar paused. Lula has regained his polling lead in a race investors watch closely, even as courts froze a 100-billion-dollar power auction and a fight brews over central-bank autonomy.Mexico Opening day, lone decliner.
The World Cup opens tonight at the Azteca and the capital has shut offices and schools, while ground was broken on a 1.5-billion-dollar fertilizer plant. The one off note was the stock market, the region's only faller.Argentina Momentum meets a wall.
The market neared a record and an MSCI upgrade could draw in about a billion dollars, but Milei's flagship deregulation bill stalled in the Senate - a reminder his grip on Congress is thin.Chile Leads, and arms up.
Its market led the regional rebound, six nations brought their air forces for joint war games, and a rare-earths permit is courting United States money - even as the government quietly dropped its balanced-budget pledge.Colombia A border cools.
Bogotá and Quito ended a 124-day tariff war and the market snapped back with oil. A lame-duck Petro still faces a June 21 runoff between the right's de la Espriella and the left's Cepeda.Peru Booming, and unresolved.
Exports jumped 36% on record copper and gold, yet the presidential runoff is undecided as overseas ballots are counted, with a caretaker in place and the result weeks from proclamation.Bolivia Still cut off.
La Paz and El Alto remain blockaded into a seventh week, travel advisories warn visitors away, ministers have resigned, and President Paz governs by emergency decree.The risk dashboard
Our 1–5 read across ten countries · higher = more pressure
|Country
|Score
|Pol
|Fin
|Sec
|Mkt
|Ext
|What's driving it
|Bolivia
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Capital cut off into a seventh week; ministers resign and Paz rules by emergency decree.
|Cuba
|4.8
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|Blackouts and tightened US sanctions grind the economy down.
|Colombia
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|The tariff war with Ecuador ends and the market rebounds, but a lame-duck Petro faces the June 21 runoff.
|Venezuela
|4.2
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Entrenched but hollow; an Argentine firm moves to revive its power dams as Washington eases pressure.
|Peru
|3.8
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Exports boom 36%, yet the presidential runoff is unresolved into late July.
|Ecuador
|3.6
|4
|3
|5
|3
|3
|The tariff war with Colombia ends and the border calms, but the security crisis continues.
|Mexico
|3.6
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|World Cup opening lifts the mood, though its market lagged the regional bounce.
|Brazil
|3.6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Market bounced and Lula regained his lead, but courts froze a $100bn auction and a rate decision looms.
|Chile
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Led the regional rebound; a rare-earths permit courts US money as the budget pledge is dropped.
|Argentina
|2.4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Near a record with an MSCI upgrade in view, but the reform bill stalled in the Senate.
Scale: 1 calm · 2 favourable · 3 mixed · 4 elevated · 5 severe. Pillars: politics, finances, security, markets, outside ties. Updated weekly.Trade & positioning views The bounce holds.
It had breadth - Chile, Colombia and Brazil all rallied - and a steadier real removes the dollar pressure that drove the sell-off. If Brazil's rate decision and the global tape cooperate, the snap-back can become a floor.The bounce fades.
A one-day move off support is the easiest to reverse. A weak real, a hawkish surprise from Brazil's central bank, or a fresh oil shock could pull the region back toward its lows.
What to watch - Brazil's rate decision next week, the real around 5.17, whether Chile and Colombia hold their gains, and whether Argentina's MSCI upgrade lands. These are our editorial views, not investment advice.The briefing · 12 things worth knowing Markets bounce together. Chile led, Argentina neared a record and Brazil sprang off its floor as oil steadied; only Mexico ended lower. The dollar pauses. The greenback's long climb stalled and the real held near 5.17, easing pressure across the region. World Cup opens tonight. Mexico hosts the first match at the Azteca; the capital shut offices and schools for the occasion. Lula regains his lead. A fresh poll put the president back ahead in Brazil's 2026 race that investors are watching closely. Milei's bill stalls. His flagship deregulation bill stalled in the Senate, a reminder his grip on Congress is thin. Colombia–Ecuador thaw. The two ended a 124-day tariff war, and Colombia's market snapped back with oil. Peru's export boom. Exports jumped 36% on record copper and gold, even as the presidential runoff stays unresolved. Bolivia's siege. La Paz and El Alto remain cut off into a seventh week, with travel advisories in place. Brazil's frozen auction. Courts froze a 100-billion-dollar power auction as a fight brews over central-bank autonomy. Mexico's industrial push. Ground was broken on a 1.5-billion-dollar fertilizer plant on the country's big day. Chile's rare earths. A new rare-earths permit courts US money as six nations join air-force war games. Messi's record. Argentina's Lionel Messi, at 38, broke a national goal mark that had stood since 1957. Corporate pipeline · sector watch
Energy & power. Brazilian courts froze a 100-billion-dollar power auction, while in Venezuela an Argentine firm moved to revive the country's stalled power dams.
Industry & metals. Mexico broke ground on a 1.5-billion-dollar fertilizer plant, and Chile's Penco rare-earths project won its permit as it courts United States investment.
Markets plumbing. Argentina edges toward a possible MSCI upgrade that could draw in about a billion dollars, and Panama weighs reopening the giant Cobre Panamá copper mine.The week ahead
Five dates that move the regionJun 11 The World Cup opens Mexico hosts the opening match at the Azteca; it co-hosts the tournament with the US and Canada. Jun 13 Brazil's first match A national pause as the squad opens its campaign. Jun 16–18 Brazil sets interest rates With the real near 5.17, the central bank's decision is the week's big market test. Jun 21 Colombia votes The presidential runoff between de la Espriella and Cepeda, after the tariff-war thaw. Late July Peru's proclamation The formal result comes only after the contested overseas ballots clear; a caretaker governs until then. What we're watching this week Why did Latin American markets rise today?
Steadier oil near 95 dollars and a pause in the dollar lifted sentiment after a rough stretch. Equities rebounded across the region, with Chile leading and Argentina nearing a record, while only Mexico ended lower.Is the rebound for real?
It's a relief bounce off oversold lows plus a dollar pause - broad, but technical. Brazil's rate decision next week and a steadier real will decide whether it holds.What checked Argentina's momentum?
Milei's flagship deregulation bill stalled in the Senate, even as the market nears a record and a possible MSCI upgrade could draw in about a billion dollars.What is happening with Peru and Bolivia?
Peru's runoff is unresolved as overseas ballots are counted, even as exports jump 36%. Bolivia's capital remains cut off into a seventh week, with travel advisories in place.What does the World Cup mean for the region?
Beyond the football, it is an economic event: Mexico City shut offices and schools for the Azteca opener, and the tournament it co-hosts is expected to draw a wave of visitors and spending.Read & watch
-
WatchBrazil's rate decision next week and the real around 5.17 per dollar.
WatchWhether Chile and Colombia hold their gains as the dollar settles.
ReadThe Rio Times on Lula's recovered lead, Milei's stalled bill and the Colombia–Ecuador thaw.
WatchThe World Cup opening tonight at the Azteca, with Brazil and Argentina among the favourites.
Sources & method. Market levels are same-session captures from The Rio Times' Wednesday market reports; index moves are shown where a fresh closing level isn't yet published. Regional reporting is from The Rio Times' June 11 coverage - the regional market rebound, Lula's polling lead, Milei's stalled Senate bill, the Colombia–Ecuador tariff accord, Peru's export surge and unresolved runoff, and Bolivia's blockade. The 1–5 risk scores are The Rio Times' own weekly read of the region. This is editorial analysis, not investment advice.Who's gaining power in Latin America - and who's about to lose it?
The daily Power Map ranks all fourteen nations - markets, companies, armies, alliances and the leaders behind them - and shows exactly which way each is moving. The whole region's pecking order, on one page.Get the Power Map
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Read More from The Rio Times
- Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, June 8, 2026
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