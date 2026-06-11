403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Burson Names Jonty Summers As Head Of Corporate Affairs In Dubai
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Global communications agency Burson has appointed Jonty Summers as its new head of corporate affairs. He will join the team at the end of June.
“We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Jonty's caliber to our team,” said Fouad Bou Mansour, CEO, MENAT, Burson.“In a region as dynamic and fast paced as the Middle East, clients require senior counselors who combine a deep, nuanced understanding of the region with a proven track record of delivering results. Jonty embodies this. He has over 20 years of experience providing strategic, C-suite level counsel to top-tier organizations, helping them navigate challenges, growth, and transformation. His expertise will be a tremendous asset, and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in continuing to elevate our corporate offering and helping our clients win in this complex environment.”
Summers joins Burson from Hanover, where he spent ten years as regional managing director establishing and running their advisory business in the Middle East. His extensive career includes senior leadership roles at Edelman, where he was senior vice president for the corporate practice across the Middle East.
Prior to this, Summers was managing director at Bladonmore in London, before transferring to Abu Dhabi in 2009. He began his career as a journalist and then worked in publishing in London.
"Having spent my career helping organizations build and protect their reputations through periods of transformation, growth and change, I am excited to join Burson as it continues to grow and evolve its offering across the Middle East,” said Summers.“This is one of the world's most dynamic and strategically important regions, and organizations here face both extraordinary opportunities and increasingly complex operating environments. Burson's sector expertise, global reach and local relevance position it exceptionally well to help clients navigate, lead and grow in this breathtakingly disruptive landscape."
“We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Jonty's caliber to our team,” said Fouad Bou Mansour, CEO, MENAT, Burson.“In a region as dynamic and fast paced as the Middle East, clients require senior counselors who combine a deep, nuanced understanding of the region with a proven track record of delivering results. Jonty embodies this. He has over 20 years of experience providing strategic, C-suite level counsel to top-tier organizations, helping them navigate challenges, growth, and transformation. His expertise will be a tremendous asset, and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in continuing to elevate our corporate offering and helping our clients win in this complex environment.”
Summers joins Burson from Hanover, where he spent ten years as regional managing director establishing and running their advisory business in the Middle East. His extensive career includes senior leadership roles at Edelman, where he was senior vice president for the corporate practice across the Middle East.
Prior to this, Summers was managing director at Bladonmore in London, before transferring to Abu Dhabi in 2009. He began his career as a journalist and then worked in publishing in London.
"Having spent my career helping organizations build and protect their reputations through periods of transformation, growth and change, I am excited to join Burson as it continues to grow and evolve its offering across the Middle East,” said Summers.“This is one of the world's most dynamic and strategically important regions, and organizations here face both extraordinary opportunities and increasingly complex operating environments. Burson's sector expertise, global reach and local relevance position it exceptionally well to help clients navigate, lead and grow in this breathtakingly disruptive landscape."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment