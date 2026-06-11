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Ipsos Names New Chief Communications Officer
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - Market research and polling company Ipsos has appointed Marion Beyret as its new chief communications officer. She will report to Alexandre Boissy, deputy CEO of Ipsos.
With fifteen years of experience acquired in the media, the political sector, and major multinational corporations, Beyret will be responsible for leading the global communication strategy on an international scale.
As the group experiences a pivotal moment in its history and shapes the future of the sector-particularly in technology- Beyret will ensure the strengthening of Ipsos' reputation and influence among its stakeholders worldwide. To achieve this, she will lead a global team of communication experts across our markets.
Prior to joining Ipsos, Beyret led communications and public affairs for Stellantis in Europe, where she oversaw the company's reputation strategy and stakeholder engagement during a period of transformation. Before that, she headed communications at Air France-KLM, where she played a key role in delivering the Group's corporate and strategic communications.
Beyret also brings solid experience from within French public institutions, having served in various French government ministries and the Presidency of the French Republic. She began her career in media, working in communications roles at France Info and Canal Plus.
"Marion's appointment strengthens our Group's leadership. Her sharp strategic insight, deep expertise in corporate positioning, and extensive experience will be instrumental in elevating our capabilities. She will drive the enhancement of our expertise, the strengthening of our corporate narratives, and the amplification of our global communications impact across our markets," said Boissy.
Beyret succeeds Caroline Ponsi Khider and the wishes her all the best in her future professional endeavors, it said.
With fifteen years of experience acquired in the media, the political sector, and major multinational corporations, Beyret will be responsible for leading the global communication strategy on an international scale.
As the group experiences a pivotal moment in its history and shapes the future of the sector-particularly in technology- Beyret will ensure the strengthening of Ipsos' reputation and influence among its stakeholders worldwide. To achieve this, she will lead a global team of communication experts across our markets.
Prior to joining Ipsos, Beyret led communications and public affairs for Stellantis in Europe, where she oversaw the company's reputation strategy and stakeholder engagement during a period of transformation. Before that, she headed communications at Air France-KLM, where she played a key role in delivering the Group's corporate and strategic communications.
Beyret also brings solid experience from within French public institutions, having served in various French government ministries and the Presidency of the French Republic. She began her career in media, working in communications roles at France Info and Canal Plus.
"Marion's appointment strengthens our Group's leadership. Her sharp strategic insight, deep expertise in corporate positioning, and extensive experience will be instrumental in elevating our capabilities. She will drive the enhancement of our expertise, the strengthening of our corporate narratives, and the amplification of our global communications impact across our markets," said Boissy.
Beyret succeeds Caroline Ponsi Khider and the wishes her all the best in her future professional endeavors, it said.
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