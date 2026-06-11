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The new-generation JAECOO J7 and OMODA C5: which cars are AVTODOM Group customers choosing in 2026?
(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Group revealed which OMODA and JAECOO vehicles are the most popular during the buyers. The study was conducted based on vehicle sales at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky dealerships since the beginning of 2026.
The JAECOO J7 crossover remains the best-selling JAECOO model. Its share of all vehicles sold was 44%. The overwhelming majority of customers (79%) chose the black exterior color. 21% preferred the white shade. Sales of the JAECOO J6 model began in March 2026. Sales of the JAECOO J6 have already reached 28% of the planned volume for 2026. Former owners of Korean brands or other Chinese brands most often choose JAECOO.
The OMODA C5 remains the leader in the OMODA model lineup. 57% of all cars sold are this model. 44% of buyers choose black. However, customer preference has shifted toward bright colors since the beginning of spring. 26% of cars sold are red, blue or light blue. The new-generation OMODA C5 red color is generating particular interest. Half of buyers preferred bright colors. Individual vehicle customization is available to customers at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky dealerships in May 2026. This can include full or partial body wrapping with high-quality, wear-resistant film. This personalization helps emphasize the owner's style.
Sales of the OMODA and JAECOO brands in Russia have shown steady growth since the beginning of 2026. Combined sales of the two brands amounted to 4701 vehicles in March 2026. This is a 45% increase compared to the same period last year. The combined share of the two brands in the Russian market exceeded 3.8%, reaching a record 4.2% in the last week of March. Two new products became key growth drivers: the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6.
Elza Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented: “Our customers prefer classic and understated body colors when choosing OMODA and JAECOO. Black and white are symbols of confidence and status. People who choose these colors often value practicality. Their car should look stylish in any situation – from a business meeting to a family trip. At the same time the growing demand for bright colors – red, blue and light blue – indicates that buyers are looking to express their individuality. This became especially noticeable with the release of the new generation OMODA C5. Half of buyers chose rich colors in May 2026. High sales confirm the main thing: people trust the OMODA and JAECOO brands. Safety, striking design and modern technical equipment are important to them. We see that a car is more than just a means of transportation today. It is a reflection of the owner’s character and lifestyle.”
The JAECOO J7 crossover remains the best-selling JAECOO model. Its share of all vehicles sold was 44%. The overwhelming majority of customers (79%) chose the black exterior color. 21% preferred the white shade. Sales of the JAECOO J6 model began in March 2026. Sales of the JAECOO J6 have already reached 28% of the planned volume for 2026. Former owners of Korean brands or other Chinese brands most often choose JAECOO.
The OMODA C5 remains the leader in the OMODA model lineup. 57% of all cars sold are this model. 44% of buyers choose black. However, customer preference has shifted toward bright colors since the beginning of spring. 26% of cars sold are red, blue or light blue. The new-generation OMODA C5 red color is generating particular interest. Half of buyers preferred bright colors. Individual vehicle customization is available to customers at the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and JAECOO AVTODOM Vernadsky dealerships in May 2026. This can include full or partial body wrapping with high-quality, wear-resistant film. This personalization helps emphasize the owner's style.
Sales of the OMODA and JAECOO brands in Russia have shown steady growth since the beginning of 2026. Combined sales of the two brands amounted to 4701 vehicles in March 2026. This is a 45% increase compared to the same period last year. The combined share of the two brands in the Russian market exceeded 3.8%, reaching a record 4.2% in the last week of March. Two new products became key growth drivers: the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J6.
Elza Sapova, Head of New Car Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented: “Our customers prefer classic and understated body colors when choosing OMODA and JAECOO. Black and white are symbols of confidence and status. People who choose these colors often value practicality. Their car should look stylish in any situation – from a business meeting to a family trip. At the same time the growing demand for bright colors – red, blue and light blue – indicates that buyers are looking to express their individuality. This became especially noticeable with the release of the new generation OMODA C5. Half of buyers chose rich colors in May 2026. High sales confirm the main thing: people trust the OMODA and JAECOO brands. Safety, striking design and modern technical equipment are important to them. We see that a car is more than just a means of transportation today. It is a reflection of the owner’s character and lifestyle.”
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