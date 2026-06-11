403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AVTODOM Zorge provides a full range of Harley-Davidson motorcycle maintenance services
(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM Zorge customers can receive comprehensive Harley-Davidson motorcycle maintenance now. This dealership is located at 17 Zorge Street, Moscow.
A full range of services is available to customers: from scheduled maintenance to motorcycle repairs and installation of additional equipment. All work is performed using genuine spare parts, which are covered by a warranty. All Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts are manufactured at the company's factories in the USA. A café and lounge areas are available for customers at the dealership. The 150 square meter technical facilities allow to service up to 15 motorcycles per day.
Certified technicians work at the AVTODOM Zorge service center. They are trained in the maintenance and repair of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. This guarantees high-quality work and minimizes the risk of recurring breakdowns. Customers can schedule service online through the website or by phone.
Harley-Davidson is more than just a motorcycle. It is a symbol of freedom and individuality. The brand's history spans over 120 years. The Werner brothers developed the classic motorcycle design. These Russian writers published the magazine Around the World in the 1880s. Iconic motorcycles consistently enjoy steady demand in Russia. Harley-Davidson sales in Russia increased by 12% in March 2026 compared to March 2025, reaching more than 1500 motorcycles. This confirms the brand's enduring popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts.
"Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners value the engine's power, the brand's rich history and professional service at certified centers. That's why premium service is available to customers at the AVTODOM MOTO Zorge dealership: from diagnostics to detailing using only genuine parts", - Yakov Kulikov, Head of the AVTODOM MOTO Zorge service center, commented.
A full range of services is available to customers: from scheduled maintenance to motorcycle repairs and installation of additional equipment. All work is performed using genuine spare parts, which are covered by a warranty. All Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts are manufactured at the company's factories in the USA. A café and lounge areas are available for customers at the dealership. The 150 square meter technical facilities allow to service up to 15 motorcycles per day.
Certified technicians work at the AVTODOM Zorge service center. They are trained in the maintenance and repair of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. This guarantees high-quality work and minimizes the risk of recurring breakdowns. Customers can schedule service online through the website or by phone.
Harley-Davidson is more than just a motorcycle. It is a symbol of freedom and individuality. The brand's history spans over 120 years. The Werner brothers developed the classic motorcycle design. These Russian writers published the magazine Around the World in the 1880s. Iconic motorcycles consistently enjoy steady demand in Russia. Harley-Davidson sales in Russia increased by 12% in March 2026 compared to March 2025, reaching more than 1500 motorcycles. This confirms the brand's enduring popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts.
"Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners value the engine's power, the brand's rich history and professional service at certified centers. That's why premium service is available to customers at the AVTODOM MOTO Zorge dealership: from diagnostics to detailing using only genuine parts", - Yakov Kulikov, Head of the AVTODOM MOTO Zorge service center, commented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment