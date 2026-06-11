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GAC represented at GAC AVTODOM reveals design details of the flagship hybrid crossover the GAC S9
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The GAC brand is represented at GAC AVTODOM. It revealed the key design principles of the new flagship full-size hybrid crossover the GAC S9. Sales of the new model are scheduled to begin in the Russian market in June 2026. This premium SUV combines a strict, classic design with modern technological solutions. It is designed to ensure the comfort of the driver and passengers in all situations from daily city commutes to long country road trips.
The GAC S9's exterior is styled in the traditional style of full-size SUVs: clean lines, balanced proportions and understated elegance. Unique 21-inch wheels complement the model's appearance, emphasizing the vehicle's prestigious character. The front end features an ultra-thin LED strip, creating a recognizable appearance. The rear end features interactive LED taillights with a customizable design, allowing for a personalized look. The S9 features ergonomic, classic-style door handles. These meet the expectations of most buyers with a familiar and practical opening mechanism.
The premium status of the new GAC S9 hybrid crossover is emphasized in its interior design. It is offered in three color options. Nappa leather and wood trim accents create an atmosphere of status and high quality. Multicolor interior lighting with adjustable color and brightness allows for customization of the visual design to the individual preferences of the driver and passengers. This creates a cozy atmosphere inside the vehicle. Each of these solutions is aimed at shaping the image of a flagship crossover. It is aimed at those who value status, style and attention to detail.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales of GAC AVTODOM, noted: "We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the GAC S9 on the Russian market. This model combines the classic aesthetics of a full-size SUV with premium trim materials and thoughtful solutions for the driver and passengers. I am confident that GAC AVTODOM customers will be able to appreciate all the features and attractive design of the new flagship full-size hybrid crossover the GAC S9 this summer. The model will be of interest to those looking for a prestigious, comfortable and technologically advanced vehicle for the city and long trips."
The GAC S9's exterior is styled in the traditional style of full-size SUVs: clean lines, balanced proportions and understated elegance. Unique 21-inch wheels complement the model's appearance, emphasizing the vehicle's prestigious character. The front end features an ultra-thin LED strip, creating a recognizable appearance. The rear end features interactive LED taillights with a customizable design, allowing for a personalized look. The S9 features ergonomic, classic-style door handles. These meet the expectations of most buyers with a familiar and practical opening mechanism.
The premium status of the new GAC S9 hybrid crossover is emphasized in its interior design. It is offered in three color options. Nappa leather and wood trim accents create an atmosphere of status and high quality. Multicolor interior lighting with adjustable color and brightness allows for customization of the visual design to the individual preferences of the driver and passengers. This creates a cozy atmosphere inside the vehicle. Each of these solutions is aimed at shaping the image of a flagship crossover. It is aimed at those who value status, style and attention to detail.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales of GAC AVTODOM, noted: "We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the GAC S9 on the Russian market. This model combines the classic aesthetics of a full-size SUV with premium trim materials and thoughtful solutions for the driver and passengers. I am confident that GAC AVTODOM customers will be able to appreciate all the features and attractive design of the new flagship full-size hybrid crossover the GAC S9 this summer. The model will be of interest to those looking for a prestigious, comfortable and technologically advanced vehicle for the city and long trips."
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