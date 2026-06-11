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The premium brand ESTEO will appear at AVTODOM Group dealerships
(MENAFN- Abtodom) AGR Holding and Defetoo are presenting the new premium automotive brand ESTEO. The brand will be available at the ESTEO AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO AVTODOM Stachek dealerships. This is the fourth joint project between AGR and Defetoo, marking the next stage in the development of the companies' unified product and technology architecture.
The official brand presentation took place at the end of April 2026. The brand name derives from the Latin words EST (to be, to exist) and EO (to go). The premium crossover ESTEO MX will be the brand's first vehicle. It combines expressive design with advanced intelligent systems.
The ESTEO MX is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 197 hp and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car comes with a special winter package. This includes a heated steering wheel, all seats, windows, mirrors and washer nozzles, a washer reservoir increased to 7 liters and a factory-installed heated rearview camera. The ESTEO MX's interior is designed with a technologically advanced comfort concept. ESTEO's creators emphasize modern smart systems for a more comfortable and safe driving experience.
ESTEO emphasizes transparent ergonomics and intuitive smart systems. Every design, from button layout to climate control operation, follows a single principle. The driver and passengers shouldn't have to think about how to operate the car.
The AVTODOM Group press-service notes: "Cars of the new premium brand ESTEO will soon be available to customers at the ESTEO AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO AVTODOM Stachek dealerships. The ESTEO MX crossover will be the first to be unveiled. Engineers have combined sophisticated ergonomics, a powerful turbocharged engine and a three-display interior design. The manufacturer has built the car on modern trends: environmental friendliness, intelligent driver assistance systems and a high level of passive safety. We are confident that ESTEO will set a new bar for the premium segment, where technology works for comfort."
The official brand presentation took place at the end of April 2026. The brand name derives from the Latin words EST (to be, to exist) and EO (to go). The premium crossover ESTEO MX will be the brand's first vehicle. It combines expressive design with advanced intelligent systems.
The ESTEO MX is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 197 hp and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car comes with a special winter package. This includes a heated steering wheel, all seats, windows, mirrors and washer nozzles, a washer reservoir increased to 7 liters and a factory-installed heated rearview camera. The ESTEO MX's interior is designed with a technologically advanced comfort concept. ESTEO's creators emphasize modern smart systems for a more comfortable and safe driving experience.
ESTEO emphasizes transparent ergonomics and intuitive smart systems. Every design, from button layout to climate control operation, follows a single principle. The driver and passengers shouldn't have to think about how to operate the car.
The AVTODOM Group press-service notes: "Cars of the new premium brand ESTEO will soon be available to customers at the ESTEO AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO AVTODOM Stachek dealerships. The ESTEO MX crossover will be the first to be unveiled. Engineers have combined sophisticated ergonomics, a powerful turbocharged engine and a three-display interior design. The manufacturer has built the car on modern trends: environmental friendliness, intelligent driver assistance systems and a high level of passive safety. We are confident that ESTEO will set a new bar for the premium segment, where technology works for comfort."
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