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Trump Calls Defense CEOs to White House Over Critical Missile Shortage
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is preparing to convene the heads of approximately seven of America's largest defense contractors at the White House later this week to demand accelerated weapons production, as alarm mounts over severely depleted US munitions stockpiles, media reported Wednesday.
Citing two individuals with knowledge of the plans, Media said Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg is also expected to be present. One source characterized the anticipated session as likely "going to be ugly," citing Trump's mounting frustration over the state of American munitions reserves.
Stockpile levels have been drawn down progressively since Washington began supplying Ukraine following Russia's 2022 invasion, and have been further depleted by airstrikes on Iran last June and an ongoing military campaign against Tehran that commenced in late February, according to media. To compensate, the US has reportedly drawn from weapons stores in Europe and Asia.
Despite the urgency, the Pentagon has yet to execute any new multiyear munitions procurement contracts since Trump assumed office, according to officials and defense industry representatives cited by media. A study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that roughly 1,000 or more Tomahawk cruise missiles have been expended since the Iran campaign began, with new production potentially requiring more than three years even if contracts were signed immediately.
A White House spokesperson maintained that the US military holds sufficient munitions to fulfill all of Trump's strategic objectives.
Citing two individuals with knowledge of the plans, Media said Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg is also expected to be present. One source characterized the anticipated session as likely "going to be ugly," citing Trump's mounting frustration over the state of American munitions reserves.
Stockpile levels have been drawn down progressively since Washington began supplying Ukraine following Russia's 2022 invasion, and have been further depleted by airstrikes on Iran last June and an ongoing military campaign against Tehran that commenced in late February, according to media. To compensate, the US has reportedly drawn from weapons stores in Europe and Asia.
Despite the urgency, the Pentagon has yet to execute any new multiyear munitions procurement contracts since Trump assumed office, according to officials and defense industry representatives cited by media. A study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that roughly 1,000 or more Tomahawk cruise missiles have been expended since the Iran campaign began, with new production potentially requiring more than three years even if contracts were signed immediately.
A White House spokesperson maintained that the US military holds sufficient munitions to fulfill all of Trump's strategic objectives.
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