Qatar Press Center Signs Cooperation Agreement With Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Center (QPC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar University (QU) aimed at strengthening partnership in the fields of media, scientific research, academic education, training, and professional development.

The agreement focuses on establishing a sustainable institutional framework that broadens prospects for mutual cooperation, exchange of expertise, resources, and knowledge. It also seeks to contribute to the preparation, qualification, and recruitment of distinguished media professionals from among Qatar University students and graduates, equipping them with the competence and professionalism required to work across various media and journalism platforms.

The agreement was signed by Director General of the Qatar Press Center Sadiq Mohammed Al Amari and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Qatar University Prof Ibrahim Mohammed Al Kaabi.

The Director General of the Qatar Press Center described the agreement as a strategic step toward enhancing integration and coordination between academic and professional institutions in Qatar. He noted that the partnership would contribute to preparing a new generation of media professionals who are academically and professionally qualified to meet challenges and keep pace with rapid developments in the media sector.

“We are proud to sign this agreement with Qatar University, the nation's leading academic institution. Building national media capabilities requires a genuine and integrated partnership between educational institutions and professional organisations,” he said.

Al Amari added that the agreement would open broad avenues for cooperation in training, capacity building, scientific research, and the exchange of expertise, ensuring the development of young media professionals' skills and competencies while enhancing their ability to produce professional media content that meets the highest national media standards.

He further explained that the agreement includes the development of practical plans and programmes aimed at training students of the university's Media Department in the arts and techniques of journalism. The programmes will emphasise benefiting from the expertise and professional experiences of leading journalists, enriching the department's academic outcomes and creating a balance between theoretical and practical aspects of media education.

Professor Ibrahim Mohammed Al Kaabi emphasised that the agreement represents an important qualitative step in strengthening strategic cooperation, contributing to the development of media education and training systems while supporting the preparation of distinguished national talents equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep pace with the ongoing and rapid transformations in the media sector.

“We look forward through this partnership to providing high-quality educational and training opportunities for university affiliates, enabling them to benefit from practical and professional expertise while strengthening integration between academic and professional spheres. This will positively impact the quality of educational and training outcomes,” he said.