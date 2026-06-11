Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Disability Rights At UN Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the 19th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), held at United Nations headquarters in New York under the theme,“CRPD at 20 - Celebrating and consolidating achievements and shaping the next phase of implementation in a changing world.”

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, H E Khalifa bin Issa Al Kubaisi, headed Qatar's delegation to the conference's general debate, which reviewed national efforts and experiences aimed at promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring their inclusion and effective participation across all areas of life.

Al Kubaisi said Qatar takes pride in being among the first countries to ratify the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, noting that a supportive environment and the guidance of the country's wise leadership have helped launch pioneering measures and initiatives to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure their full and effective participation in society through an integrated framework of legislation and policies.

He said Qatar's hosting of the Fourth Global Disability Summit in Doha in 2028, in cooperation with the International Disability Alliance, represents an important step reflecting the country's commitment to building inclusive societies and empowering persons with disabilities, in line with its policy of international cooperation and partnership.

Al Kubaisi reviewed key steps taken by Qatar in recent years to advance the rights of persons with disabilities, noting that 2025 marked an important milestone with the launch of the Ministry of Social Development and Family's National Strategy 2025-2030, under the slogan“From Care to Empowerment,” aimed at building an inclusive society and empowering persons with disabilities.

He added that Law No. 22 of 2025 on Persons with Disabilities represents a landmark in Qatar's efforts to promote, protect and realise the rights of persons with disabilities.

Al Kubaisi also noted that Qatar was honoured to host the Second World Summit for Social Development last year, which provided a key opportunity to demonstrate global solidarity and intensify efforts to advance the rights of persons with disabilities.

He added that the Doha Political Declaration underscores the importance of building inclusive societies that enable full and equal participation for all, including persons with disabilities.