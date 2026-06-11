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Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Iranian Attacks: Civil Aviation Body

Kuwait Reopens Airspace After Iranian Attacks: Civil Aviation Body


2026-06-11 03:10:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Kuwait reopened its airspace to commercial traffic on Thursday after the latest volley of Iranian attacks caused a brief shutdown, its civil aviation body said.

"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

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The Peninsula

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