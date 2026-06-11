Kuwait Shuts Its Airspace As Air Defences Intercept 'Hostile' Aerial Targets

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, June 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Kuwait's army said early Thursday that the country's air defence systems were intercepting“hostile” aerial targets in line with approved operational procedures, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported

In a statement, the army said the defences were responding to the targets as part of ongoing security measures, without providing further details.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority later announced the temporary closure of the country's airspace and the diversion of flights to alternative airports over what it described as“Iranian aggression.”

The authority added that Kuwaiti airspace would be reopened and air traffic resumed once the causes of danger had ended.

Separately, Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

The developments came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets were struck at the Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber bases in Kuwait, along with Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

Iranian military statements also announced attacks targeting Patriot systems, communications facilities and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The developments came amid rapidly escalating tensions after US strikes on southern Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks targeting American bases and military facilities across the Gulf region.

--NNN-ANADOLU