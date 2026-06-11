Georgian Citizen Dies At ICE Detention Facility In Louisiana

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A 43-year-old Georgian citizen, Mamuka Artmeladze, has died while being held at a detention facility operated by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the US state of Louisiana, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement issued by ICE, Artmeladze was found unresponsive on June 4 while in custody. He was immediately transported to a medical center for advanced treatment, but medical personnel were unable to revive him.

The agency stated that the official cause of death has not yet been determined and remains pending an autopsy.

ICE described Artmeladze as an“illegal alien from the country of Georgia” and said he had entered the United States without inspection at an unknown date and location.

According to the agency, Artmeladze was encountered by the United States Border Patrol in September 2022 and was subsequently released on parole with instructions to report to ICE within 60 days.

US authorities have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information is expected following the completion of the autopsy.