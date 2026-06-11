ADB Considers Regional Capacity-Building Project Involving Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Asian Development Bank is considering the implementation of a new regional initiative aimed at strengthening the institutional and technical capacities of its developing member countries through the establishment of an ADB Center of Excellence, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information published on the bank's website, the proposed project would cover a broad group of countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Pakistan, among others.

The initiative is expected to be financed through the ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund, with a proposed budget of $1 million. At this stage, the bank has not disclosed additional details regarding the scope, implementation mechanism or timeline of the project.

The proposed initiative comes as ADB continues to expand its engagement with Azerbaijan. According to the bank, its total commitments to the country reached $58.8 million in 2025.

Earlier this year, ADB approved a new partnership strategy for Azerbaijan covering the period through 2029. The strategy focuses on knowledge-based solutions, innovation and catalytic financing instruments to support sustainable economic development.

The framework prioritizes green and diversified economic growth, the development of low-carbon transport and energy connectivity, and support for sectors generating higher added value. It also aims to assist Azerbaijan in implementing national development priorities, strengthening human capital and enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.

If approved, the Center of Excellence project could provide an additional platform for knowledge-sharing, institutional development and regional cooperation among participating countries across the South Caucasus, Central Asia and neighboring regions.