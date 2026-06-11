Downtown Dental Care Continues To Be Little Rock's Most Accessible Dentist In The Heart Of Arkansas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2026 2:01 am - Downtown Dental Care is Little Rock's most accessible dentist, offering general, cosmetic & emergency dental care - veneers, crowns, root canals & more. Conveniently located off I-30 & I-630.

For patients across central Arkansas, finding a dentist who is both convenient and comprehensive has never been easy - until Downtown Dental Care. Nestled in the heart of Little Rock at 601 W. Capitol Ave., this locally rooted practice has built a reputation as the go-to dental office for individuals and families who want quality care without the runaround.

What sets Downtown Dental Care apart isn't just its central location - it's what happens inside. Led by Dr. Gregory L. Stafford, a North Little Rock native, and Dr. Caleb Crow, a Conway-raised dentist with fresh credentials from the University of Tennessee, the practice brings together decades of experience and fresh, modern technique under one roof. Patients rarely need a referral elsewhere, because nearly every dental need is handled in-house.

From routine cleanings and preventative checkups to more involved procedures like root canal therapy, dental crowns, bridges, and tooth extractions, Downtown Dental Care covers the full spectrum of general dentistry. For those looking to enhance their appearance, the practice also offers an impressive lineup of cosmetic dentistry services - including porcelain veneers, composite bonding, and Luma Cool teeth whitening - designed to deliver natural-looking results that patients feel good about.

Location has always been a cornerstone of the practice's accessibility. Situated just off I-30 and I-630, the office is easy to reach whether you're coming from West Little Rock, North Little Rock, or making the drive from further out in Arkansas. Metered street parking is available right out front, and the practice validates parking at the nearby 6th Street deck - small details that make a real difference for busy patients.

"We want every visit to feel straightforward and stress-free," said the Downtown Dental Care team. "Whether someone needs an emergency appointment or is just overdue for a cleaning, we're here and we're ready."

Office hours run Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with Friday appointments available on request.

Schedule Your Appointment Today

If you're looking for a trusted dentist in Little Rock, AR, don't put it off any longer. Call Downtown Dental Care at (501) 216-1564 to book your visit, or request an appointment online at website. New patients are always welcome - come see why people across Arkansas keep coming back.