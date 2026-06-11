Payhawk's Summer '26 Edition Delivers Enterprise-Grade Control To Finance Teams Without Enterprise Complexity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Native integration with SAP S/4HANA®, role-based field and value visibility, expanded global payment, new currencies, procurement workflows, enhanced travel flexibility, and 30+ improvements that help finance teams scale operations without scaling overhead

LONDON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the AI-native spend management platform, today announced the release of its Summer '26 Edition, a major platform update designed for finance teams running the most complex operations.

Enterprise control has always come at a price: enterprise complexity. New Payhawk research among 1,520 finance and business leaders shows that just 14% have brought spend control, consolidation, and automation together, and that share barely improves as companies grow larger and more complex. Payhawk is built on the opposite bet-delivering enterprise depth across ERP, payments, AP, and travel with software people actually want to use.

“Enterprise finance teams should not have to sacrifice usability to achieve operational depth,” said Hristo Borisov, CEO and co-founder of Payhawk.“The Summer '26 Edition is about helping companies operate in highly complex finance environments while keeping workflows intuitive, connected, and fast for the people using them every day.”

Enterprise depth without enterprise friction

Native integration with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud synchronises expenses, payments, and master data directly between Payhawk and SAP® software, cutting reconciliation work and keeping spend management aligned with the ERP. Role-based field and value visibility lets finance teams decide exactly what each employee can see and edit, giving them stronger segregation of duties and tighter operational control.

Accounts payable that handles every invoice, however it arrives

Unified invoice capture brings every invoice into Payhawk through the route it arrives: compliant e-invoices automatically, emailed PDFs via a smarter mailbox, and supplier-portal invoices through AI Fetch, then automatically files each to the correct entity. The new e-invoicing is an EU-wide capability that helps businesses prepare for the shift to mandatory e-invoicing across Europe.

Global payments without the local banks

Expanded global payments let teams open a local account, receive funds, issue cards, and pay suppliers-all in local currency, without opening a separate bank in every market. New currencies Swiss francs (CHF), Danish krone (DKK), and Polish złoty (PLN) join the set Payhawk supports end to end, in addition to payments to over 115 currencies across 150+ countries.

Fewer disconnected systems

Automated ERP master-data sync and expanded expense-report export for NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics keep records consistent across systems with less manual upkeep. More flexible travel lets travellers change their own bookings, book on behalf of colleagues, apply policy-based allowances, and use negotiated hotel rates. And AI-native workflows, such as Financial Controller Agent capabilities inside Microsoft Teams, bring approvals and alerts to where teams already work.

The release advances Payhawk's vision for the finance operating system of the future, bringing AI-native workflows, embedded payments, and Enterprise Controls together so finance teams can move faster with less overhead.

ABOUT PAYHAWK

Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform that orchestrates global money across Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 32+ countries.

Register for the Summer '26 Edition webinar and see what it means for the most complex finance setups: