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U.S. Stocks Close Wednesday in Red
(MENAFN) US equities suffered steep declines on Wednesday as surging inflation data and President Donald Trump's hardening posture toward Iran combined to unnerve investors across all major indices.
The blue-chip Dow dropped 1.87%, shedding 953.33 points to close at 49,918.78. The S&P 500 shed 1.62%, or 119.66 points, finishing at 7,266.99, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.98%, or 509.32 points, to 25,169.50. The Volatility Index (VIX) — widely regarded as the market's "fear index" — surged 11.83% to 22.22.
Sentiment deteriorated sharply after Trump declared that negotiations with Tehran were taking "too long," warning that Iran had "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them" and would "have to pay the price." He further pledged that the US was "going to be attacking them very hard."
Oil prices surged in the wake of his remarks, compounding inflation anxieties. Brent crude futures climbed approximately 2.8% to above $94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 3.3% to reach $91.12. Annual headline inflation, encompassing food and energy, hit 4.2% — its highest reading in over three years — fueling concerns that sustained energy costs tied to the Iran conflict could constrain Federal Reserve policy flexibility.
The Middle East tensions flared anew on Tuesday after US Central Command confirmed strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter that Trump said was operating above the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts warned the escalation could further threaten crude flows through the vital shipping lane.
Semiconductor shares bore additional pressure, with Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom all falling, pushing the iShares Semiconductor ETF down roughly 3%. Some traders attributed part of the selloff to portfolio rebalancing ahead of SpaceX's reported IPO, while others flagged profit-taking following a prolonged rally. The fund nonetheless remains in positive territory for the year.
European markets also drifted lower. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.08% to 618.17 — its fourth consecutive daily loss. Germany's DAX 40 dropped 0.97% to 24,195.31, France's CAC 40 lost 0.51% to 8,161.83, Italy's FTSE MIB 30 declined 0.46% to 50,029.17, and Spain's IBEX 35 slid 0.18% to 18,142.70. The UK's FTSE 100 bucked the trend, edging up 0.27% to 10,254.81, buoyed by strength in energy and consumer staples amid elevated oil prices.
The blue-chip Dow dropped 1.87%, shedding 953.33 points to close at 49,918.78. The S&P 500 shed 1.62%, or 119.66 points, finishing at 7,266.99, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.98%, or 509.32 points, to 25,169.50. The Volatility Index (VIX) — widely regarded as the market's "fear index" — surged 11.83% to 22.22.
Sentiment deteriorated sharply after Trump declared that negotiations with Tehran were taking "too long," warning that Iran had "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them" and would "have to pay the price." He further pledged that the US was "going to be attacking them very hard."
Oil prices surged in the wake of his remarks, compounding inflation anxieties. Brent crude futures climbed approximately 2.8% to above $94 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 3.3% to reach $91.12. Annual headline inflation, encompassing food and energy, hit 4.2% — its highest reading in over three years — fueling concerns that sustained energy costs tied to the Iran conflict could constrain Federal Reserve policy flexibility.
The Middle East tensions flared anew on Tuesday after US Central Command confirmed strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter that Trump said was operating above the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts warned the escalation could further threaten crude flows through the vital shipping lane.
Semiconductor shares bore additional pressure, with Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom all falling, pushing the iShares Semiconductor ETF down roughly 3%. Some traders attributed part of the selloff to portfolio rebalancing ahead of SpaceX's reported IPO, while others flagged profit-taking following a prolonged rally. The fund nonetheless remains in positive territory for the year.
European markets also drifted lower. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.08% to 618.17 — its fourth consecutive daily loss. Germany's DAX 40 dropped 0.97% to 24,195.31, France's CAC 40 lost 0.51% to 8,161.83, Italy's FTSE MIB 30 declined 0.46% to 50,029.17, and Spain's IBEX 35 slid 0.18% to 18,142.70. The UK's FTSE 100 bucked the trend, edging up 0.27% to 10,254.81, buoyed by strength in energy and consumer staples amid elevated oil prices.
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