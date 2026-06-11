Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Joint Venture

Eckert & Ziegler and DC Pharma Open Commercial Medical Isotope Production Site in Jintan

11.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jintan, Changzhou, China, 11 June 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) today officially opened the new medical isotope production site of its joint venture Qi Kang Medical Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (QKM) in the Jintan district of Changzhou, China. With the opening, Eckert & Ziegler and its Chinese partner DongCheng Pharma (DC Pharma) take a decisive step toward local supply of medical isotopes for cancer diagnostics and therapy in the growing Chinese market. Production will start with Germanium-68 (Ge-68), the parent isotope used to produce Gallium-68 (Ga-68), a crucial isotope for diagnostic imaging. Around 60 invited guests attended the opening ceremony, including representatives of both joint venture partners, as well as government officials. To support production, the company acquired and successfully installed a cyclotron in late 2025. The facility offers 9,500 m2 of usable floor space, and production is scheduled to begin in early 2027. In a planned second phase, the site will also become the first in China dedicated to the commercial production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225), a key isotope for next-generation targeted cancer therapies. "The opening of our site in Jintan is an important milestone for our growth strategy in China and for Eckert & Ziegler's position as a global supplier of vital radioisotopes," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE. "Producing Ge-68 locally gives clinicians across China a reliable domestic supply of the parent isotope behind the Ga-68 generators that power modern PET diagnostics. This reflects the kind of integrated, end-to-end capability we have built over decades." “For China, the Jintan site marks a turning point," said Zhigang Luo, Group CEO of DC Pharma. "With local production of Ge-68 and, in the next phase, Ac-225, we are bringing a steady supply of key medical isotopes to Chinese patients and strengthening the resilience of the entire nuclear medicine value chain. Together with Eckert & Ziegler, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of precision diagnostics and therapies in China." Eckert & Ziegler reliably supplies Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Yttrium-90, and Actinium-225 to leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions worldwide. With expertise in radioisotope production as well as global logistics and CDMO services, the company is committed to continuously supporting the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals. About Qi Kang Medical Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (QKM)

Qi Kang Medical Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. (QKM) is a 50:50 joint venture between Eckert & Ziegler SE and DongCheng Pharma headquartered in the Jintan district of Changzhou, China. QKM operates a state-of-the-art production site for cyclotron-based medical isotopes including Germanium-68 and is committed to establishing the first commercial Actinium-225 production in China. The venture is dedicated to supplying the Chinese radiopharmaceutical market with key radioisotopes for cancer diagnostics and therapy. About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives. About DongCheng Pharma

Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (DC Pharma), founded in 1998 and headquartered in Yantai, China, is one of the country's leading pharmaceutical groups and a recognized leader in nuclear medicine in China. The group develops, manufactures and sells biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dosage forms, nuclide drugs and health products for therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular, urology and orthopedics, and exports its products to more than 40 countries. DC Pharma is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002675). Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

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Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138; DC Pharma

No.7, Changbaishan Road, Yantai Development Zone

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Tel.: +86-0535-6371119 11.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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