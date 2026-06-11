JMGO / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Upgrade Your Match Day Setup with JMGO Triple-Laser Projectors

11.06.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's biggest football tournament kicks off, JMGO is highlighting three triple-laser projector solutions designed for different match day setups, from backyard watch parties to apartment living rooms.



JMGO N1S 4K: Portable 4K Wherever Match Day Happens Some of the best match day moments happen outdoors. Whether it's a backyard watch party or an evening game under the stars, the N1S 4K is built for flexible viewing wherever fans gather. Designed for flexibility, the N1S 4K combines a lightweight 2.2 kg design with a built-in 127° gimbal, making it easy to move between rooms or set up outdoors. Powered by JMGO's triple-laser technology and 4K resolution, it brings a premium big-screen experience wherever fans choose to watch. During the Match Day promotion, the N1S 4K is available for €799 through Amazon and the JMGO Webstor. JMGO N3 Ultimate: Ready for Match Day in Seconds with 3-in-1 Optical Innovation For fans who don't want to spend time adjusting settings before kickoff, the N3 Ultimate is designed to make setup effortless. Whether rushing home just before kickoff or settling in for a late-night match, its AI-powered smart setup system automatically optimizes the image in seconds. Featuring 5,800 ISO lumens and an industry-first 3-in-1 integrated optical system, which combines optical zoom, lens shift and an AI gimbal, the N3 Ultimate delivers bright, immersive viewing with exceptional placement flexibility. During the Match Day promotion, the N3 Ultimate is available for €2,499 through Amazon and the JMGO Webstor. JMGO O2S Ultra: Big-Screen Freedom, Right Against the Wall Not every home is designed around a fixed viewing position. The O2S Ultra brings cinematic scale to your wall without requiring complex placement or long throw distance. Its ultra-short-throw optical system can project a massive image from just 16.8 cm away from the wall. Combined with 4K triple-laser technology and 3,600 ISO lumens brightness, it delivers an immersive viewing experience without requiring additional space. During the Match Day promotion, the O2S Ultra is available for €2,299 through Amazon and the JMGO Webstor. About JMGO Founded in 2011, JMGO is a leader in intelligent projection technology, combining innovative design and advanced imaging solutions to create immersive entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide. To learn more, visit JMG. Photo -



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