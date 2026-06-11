Lalu Prasad Celebrates Birthday With Family Amid Warm Wishes From Supporters

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 11 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his birthday with close family members at his residence in Patna, with photos and videos from the celebration quickly going viral on social media.

The birthday celebrations began shortly after midnight, when family members gathered to cut a cake and extend greetings to the veteran leader.

The event reflected a warm family atmosphere, drawing attention from party workers and supporters across Bihar.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared especially emotional and enthusiastic during the celebrations.

He personally had his father cut the cake, fed him a piece afterwards, and sought his blessings.

Images from the occasion highlighted the close bond between the father and son.

Among those present at the residence were former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, and Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri Yadav.

Family members wished Lalu Prasad Yadav good health and a long life during the celebration.

Although Tej Pratap Yadav and Rohini Acharya were not physically present, they joined the family virtually through a video call during the cake-cutting ceremony and conveyed their birthday greetings online.

Both Tej Pratap Yadav and Rohini Acharya had shared emotional messages on social media expressing their affection and respect for their father.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, captured public attention by sharing an emotional message on her father's birthday. Posting a picture with him, she wrote that no one else could take her father's place in her life.

She stated that Lalu Yadav held her hand at every step, taught her how to get back up after falling, and stood by her like a shield during every difficult time.

Supporters of the RJD leader also flooded social media platforms with birthday wishes, prayers, and messages celebrating Lalu Prasad Yadav's political legacy and wishing him continued good health.