Iran Declares Strait Of Hormuz 'Completely Closed' US Says Ships Continue To Transit

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iran's military command said Thursday it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, as talks to end the war faltered.

The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump vowing to "hit them hard" after accusing Tehran's negotiators of "playing us for suckers".

The Khatam al-Anbiya command said Thursday, "any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted" adding that the strait is now "completely closed to all types of vessel", according to the Tasnim news agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy, quoted by state television IRIB and the Mehr agency, said that "two ships attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz were hit".

"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," it said.

"We warn that no vessel should leave its anchorage in the [Arabian] Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy."

Iranian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defence, radar and other sites on Tuesday.

US says ships continue to transit Hormuz

However, US military said that no warships have been struck in the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran's state media said initial reports indicated US ships near the strait were targeted by missile and drones launched by Iranian armed forces.

Commercial ships also continue to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said in a separate post on X after Iran's top joint military command said the strait was closed for the passage of any vessels.

Iran says 2 ships hit in Hormuz, US Fifth fleet targeted in Bahrain US sea drone rescues crew from US Army helicopter that crashed near Hormuz