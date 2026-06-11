CPX Unveils New Brand Identity To Signal Next Phase Of Growth And AI-Driven Cyber Resilience In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New strategic vision shifts focus from defense to enablement, empowering organizations to innovate securely in an AI-driven world

Abu Dhabi, UAE – June 2026: CPX Holding, a trusted provider of comprehensive cyber and physical security solutions, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity that marks a significant milestone in its evolution as it enters its next phase of growth.

The new identity reflects the company's scale, maturity and future readiness as it strengthens its role in protecting critical infrastructure and supporting the UAE's ambition to lead in secure, AI enabled digital transformation.

Anchored in the promise,“Secure what's next”, the new positioning signals a decisive move from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-led cybersecurity. This evolution moves beyond traditional cybersecurity, introducing a forward-looking approach that anticipates emerging risks and enables organizations to navigate the complexities of AI and rapid digital transformation with confidence.

The brand refresh comes at a time when cybersecurity has become central to national resilience and economic stability. As digital adoption accelerates across sectors, the need for intelligent, adaptive and proactive security frameworks has become critical.

Established in 2022, CPX has grown rapidly into a trusted end-to-end cyber and physical security provider, supporting enterprises and government entities across the UAE. In a short span, the company has contributed to 14 national transformation projects and secured more than 200 public and private sector customers. Through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the Abu Dhabi based company has expanded its capabilities across threat intelligence, managed security services and infrastructure protection, positioning itself as a key partner in safeguarding an AI native society.

With a workforce of close to 600 employees, the company is also deepening its focus on talent development and capability building, contributing to the growth of local expertise in cybersecurity and strengthening the national talent ecosystem. This aligns with the UAE's long-term ambition to build sovereign digital capabilities and reinforce resilience across critical sectors.

Commenting on the company's next phase of growth, Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said,“This brand refresh represents more than a new identity. It reflects a future facing outlook and readiness for what comes next. As the UAE advances its vision to become a global leader in digital innovation and resilience, cybersecurity is no longer a support function but a national priority. Our evolution reflects that shift. We are strengthening our AI driven capabilities, investing in talent and expanding our role in securing the systems that power economic and societal progress. This is the next chapter of our growth and our commitment to the nation we serve.”

About CPX Holding:

CPX, a G42 company, is a trusted provider of comprehensive cyber and physical security solutions. We are committed to safeguarding enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure, placing security at the center of progress. CPX operates as a united force of over 600 experts, engineering solutions that withstand disruption and are combined with AI-driven autonomous capabilities.